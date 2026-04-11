Kyebi Easter Homecoming 2026: A resounding success!

The people of Kyebi turned out in full force to make the Kyebi Easter Homecoming 2026 an unforgettable experience.

The event, held from April 3 to 4, 2026, was packed with a series of engaging activities that brought energy and excitement to the community.

It all began on Friday, April 3 with a free health screening exercise for residents and participants, encouraging attendees to prioritise their health and well-being.

On Saturday, April 4, participants took part in a spirited health walk and float, promoting fitness while strengthening community bonds.

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, joined residents in the activities in a show of support.

Kwajo Antwi Boasiako, the Okyenhene Kyeame and Chairman of the Planning Committee for the Kyebi Easter Homecoming 2026, also participated in the walk and played a key role in the success of the programme.

The celebration continued with a football match that drew enthusiastic participation, before climaxing in a vibrant Kyebi Easter Party.

The night featured performances from highlife artistes KK Fosu and Akwaboah Junior, with patrons dancing and singing into the night. IBK, the Food Marshall, also hosted the event as MC, energising the crowd and steering the programme with charisma.

Organiser described the event as a major success and promised an even bigger celebration in 2027.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.