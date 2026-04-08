BMW Club Ghana partners National Road Safety Authority for “Stay Alive” Easter road safety campaign

Audio By Carbonatix
BMW Club Ghana, in collaboration with the National Road Safety Authority, successfully organised an Easter road safety campaign themed “Stay Alive”, aimed at promoting responsible driving and reducing road traffic incidents during the festive period.
With increased travel activity during Easter, the campaign focused on educating drivers on the importance of adhering to speed limits across different road types in Ghana.
The initiative emphasised that while speed may be tempting, safety must always come first.
The exercise was held at Linda Dor along the busy Accra–Kumasi highway, a major transport corridor with significant vehicular traffic.
Members of BMW Club Ghana engaged drivers directly, delivering key road safety messages and displaying placards with impactful slogans centered on speed awareness, caution, and defensive driving.
The campaign was supported by Peeva Beverages, who provided hydration for participants and volunteers, contributing to the smooth execution of the exercise.
Speaking during the campaign, Perpetual Akoto Ofori, Manager of the Planning and Programmes Directorate at the National Road Safety Authority, emphasised the importance of sustained public education and collaboration with private organisations to reduce road crashes, particularly during peak travel seasons.
A representative of the BMW Club Ghana reaffirmed the club’s commitment to road safety advocacy, noting that the “Stay Alive” theme reflects a shared responsibility among all road users to make safer choices and protect lives.
He said BMW Club Ghana continues to demonstrate its commitment not only as a community of automotive enthusiasts but also as an active contributor to national road safety efforts.
The campaign forms part of ongoing efforts to collaborate with key stakeholders in promoting safer roads across Ghana, especially during high-risk travel periods such as Easter.
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