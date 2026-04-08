Nii Noi marks Easter with donation of medical equipment to Taifa Polyclinic

This Easter season, host of Hitz Praise Zone and gospel promoter Nii Noi, in collaboration with his DeniiNoi Foundation, demonstrated the spirit of giving by donating essential medical equipment and supplies to Taifa Polyclinic.

The outreach initiative aimed to support healthcare delivery at the facility while extending relief to patients and staff. Key contributions included the installation of an air conditioner and refrigerator in the maternity ward to improve conditions for mothers and newborns, as well as the provision of essential medical supplies to assist clinical operations.

In addition, the foundation offered financial assistance towards the settlement of hospital bills for some patients and supported the clinic’s Pregnancy School programme, which provides education and guidance for expectant mothers.

Speaking on the initiative, Nii Noi emphasised the importance of giving back to the community, noting that acts of kindness and service reflect a commitment to humanity and compassion.

The team expressed appreciation to the management and staff of Taifa Polyclinic for their cooperation and also thanked the generous contributors whose support made the donation possible.

The DeniiNoi Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to community development and healthcare support, highlighting that service to humanity remains a core value guiding its activities.

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