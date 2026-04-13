Gov’t procures 24,534 medical equipment ahead of free healthcare rollout

Audio By Carbonatix
The government says it has procured 24,534 pieces of medical equipment as part of preparations for the rollout of Ghana’s Free Primary Healthcare policy.
Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh announced the Government Accountability Series, describing the procurement as a key step toward equipping health facilities ahead of implementation.
“In preparation for implementation, we have procured and are ready to deploy 24,534 pieces of essential medical equipment across the country,” he said. “This is intended to ensure our facilities and health workers are equipped and ready.”
Mr Akandoh said the equipment forms part of efforts to retool health facilities to support the shift toward stronger primary healthcare delivery.
He explained that the government is prioritising CHPS compounds, health centres, and polyclinics as the first points of care under the new policy.
However, details on the specific items procured, distribution plan, and the timelines for delivery to facilities were not immediately provided.
The Free Primary Healthcare policy is expected to be launched by President John Dramani Mahama in the coming days, with rollout beginning in 150 districts before nationwide expansion by 2028.
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