UMA donates medical equipment to Amomaso CHPS compound to end high-risk referrals

The Underground Mining Alliance (UMA)-Subika, a service provider operating at the Newmont Ahafo South mines, has donated assorted critical medical equipment to the Amomaso Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound.

The intervention on Friday, 15th May, 2026, as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy, aims to improve holistic primary healthcare provision within the Asutifi North District.

The mining company had earlier supplied GH₵104,000 worth of medical equipment to the Kramokrom and Koforidua CHPS compounds, reinforcing the regional network of preventive and primary care.

The donated inventory in Amomaso includes essential diagnostic and maternal health tools, including hospital beds, a delivery bed, an autoclave machine, an infant scale, a blood pressure apparatus, a thermometer gun, circumcision instruments, and a fetal Doppler.

Aside from Amomaso, the facility serves four agrarian communities, namely, Centre, Besease, Panaaba, and Ninkyeama. Together, these populations rely heavily on the enclave's single CHPS compound for prompt, localised medical care.

Before this intervention, the Amomaso CHPS compound operated under severe structural limitations. Healthcare workers faced a recurring dilemma, referring routine primary cases to distant facilities because basic equipment was missing.

The In-Charge of the facility, Joyce Sarfo, revealed that the staff frequently had to turn away or transfer patients who otherwise could have been treated on-site.

“This operational deficit worsened during the rainy season when intensifying downpours trigger a rise in seasonal ailments and emergencies like snakebites,” she reiterated

The Odikro of Amomaso, Nana Asamoah Wih III, recounted a distressing pattern where men had to transport heavily pregnant women or severely injured individuals on motorcycles over the highly deplorable Amomaso-Wamahinso road.

Travelling long distances to Ntotroso to access functional clinics under such conditions posed a major danger to vulnerable patients, particularly mothers and newborns.

With the arrival of the new equipment, the facility is positioned to stabilise patients on-site. Ms Sarfo pledged that the team would use the equipment prudently and maintain it with care to ensure the investment yields maximum, long-term life-saving value.

Academic analyses across sub-Saharan African mining enclaves demonstrate that direct investments in medical infrastructure serve as an essential mechanism for sustainable development.

Data from global mining health initiatives demonstrate that comprehensive primary healthcare partnerships yield a clear return on investment.

Collaborative public-private health delivery models reduce regional disease burdens, lower local mortality rates, and improve the overall wealth index of rural communities.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, Joseph Osei, UMA’s Purchasing Supervisor and a member of the CSR team, emphasised that the corporation’s local strategy looks beyond profit margins and output numbers.

"The company cannot employ every person, but our presence must be beneficial to residents, especially hard-to-reach rural communities," Mr Osei stated.

He disclosed that the community's formal request arrived after the company's annual budget had already been finalised. However, because the request centered directly on saving human lives, management mobilised immediate extra budget to meet the demand.

He urged the facility's managers and the community to ensure strict, judicial use of the equipment to protect it for posterity.

This donation builds upon a sustained series of health and infrastructure interventions by UMA across the region.

The company previously financed a GH₵700,000 walkway at the Asutifi North Government Hospital in Kenyasi, relieving medical staff of the exhausting task of carrying heavy oxygen cylinders over broken, uneven terrain.

Additionally, UMA has funded life-saving corrective heart surgeries for some children in the locality, including Ellise Akyedie Agyapong and Aaron Dadzie. It also partnered with Newmont to construct a Child Welfare Clinic at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Hwediem.

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