Gov’t procures over 24,000 medical equipment to support free primary healthcare rollout

Audio By Carbonatix
Government has procured 24,534 pieces of medical equipment to strengthen health facilities ahead of the rollout of its free primary healthcare initiative.
The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, inspected the consignment, which is expected to be distributed to health facilities across the country to improve service delivery and expand access to essential healthcare.
The equipment includes baby incubators, radiant warmers, and oxygen concentrators to support newborn care, as well as X-ray machines, ultrasound devices, and laboratory analysers to enhance diagnostics.
Others include vital signs monitors, glucometers for diabetes screening, patient monitors, infusion devices, delivery beds, and hospital beds.
The intervention forms part of broader efforts to ensure that primary healthcare services are readily available and accessible to all Ghanaians.
According to the Minister, the distribution exercise is aimed at retooling government hospitals and boosting their capacity to deliver quality care, particularly at the primary level.
He noted that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to building a resilient healthcare system that prioritises preventive care and early treatment.
The rollout of the equipment is expected to significantly improve efficiency in healthcare delivery and pave the way for the successful implementation of the free primary healthcare policy.
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