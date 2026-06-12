Karpowership Ghana plants 1,000 trees in Western Region as Forestry Commission urges protection of seedlings

Karpowership Ghana has planted 1,000 trees in the Essikado community in the Western Region as part of efforts to support Ghana’s afforestation agenda and promote environmental sustainability.

The exercise, held under the Green Ghana Day and Tree For Life initiative, brought together traditional authorities, the Forestry Commission, students, community members and other stakeholders to contribute to restoring degraded landscapes and protecting the environment.

The Deputy Chief Executive (Operations) of the Forestry Commission, Elikem Eric Kevin Kotoko, commended Karpowership Ghana for its commitment to environmental protection through the tree planting exercise.

He said the initiative reflects the kind of partnership Ghana needs between government institutions, communities and the private sector to build a sustainable future.

Mr. Kotoko said the exercise was not only about planting trees but also about securing the future of generations.

“Today, we gather not merely to plant trees, but to plant hope. We are planting a future where our children will breathe cleaner air, enjoy healthier ecosystems, and inherit a greener and more resilient Ghana,” he said.

He explained that forests play a critical role in regulating rainfall, protecting biodiversity, preserving water bodies and supporting livelihoods, but continue to face threats from deforestation, illegal mining and bushfires.

According to him, while tree planting is important, the real impact lies in ensuring the survival and growth of the seedlings after planting.

He urged communities, schools and stakeholders to take ownership of the trees and nurture them to maturity.

Corporate Communications Manager of Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amaraquaye, said the company’s participation in the initiative forms part of its broader commitment to sustainable development.

She said as an organisation operating in Ghana’s energy sector, Karpowership Ghana believes reliable power supply must be matched with responsible environmental practices.

“Development must be sustainable. Protecting the environment that sustains our communities is just as important as providing energy solutions,” she said.

Ms. Amaraquaye noted that Karpowership Ghana has so far planted 15,000 trees across Ghana as part of its contribution towards afforestation, climate action and the restoration of natural ecosystems.

She added that the 1,000 trees planted in the Western Region, including 100 within the Essikado community, represent more than numbers but a commitment to a greener future.

She said the company is also extending the initiative to schools through the donation of seedlings to encourage young people to become active participants in environmental protection.

The Paramount Chief of Essikado, Nana Nketsia V, was praised for supporting the initiative and providing leadership towards environmental conservation in the area.

Stakeholders at the event called on residents to protect the planted trees, stressing that the success of Ghana’s afforestation efforts will depend on the survival of the trees beyond the planting exercise.

They described the activity as a reminder that safeguarding Ghana’s environment remains a shared responsibility.

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