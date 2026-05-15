Ghana’s business community unites to plant 100,000 trees in Yendi

On Monday, May 11, 2026, the 100,000 Trees for Ghana Initiative was formally launched at a ceremony in the Dagbon Traditional Area of the Northern Region.

Organised by Tree Aid in partnership with Nviron Hive, the event brought together farmers, community leaders, and government representatives to mark a decisive moment in Ghana’s privately-led response to the country’s forest crisis.

Ghana is losing 315,000 hectares of forest every single year. That is not a statistic—it is the country’s future being erased in real time. The Yendi launch was a direct response to that emergency: a structured, funded, and accountable programme to plant 100,000 trees and regenerate a further 100,000 through assisted natural regeneration across 1,300 hectares spanning ten communities in the Yendi Municipality.

“The trees we plant will outlive all of us. They will clean the air our grandchildren breathe. They will anchor the soil beneath the feet of farmers who haven’t yet been born. They will be the legacy of the businesses who chose to stand with us.” - Otema Yirenkyi, Co-Founder, Nviron Hive—speaking at the Yendi launch

A N E W M O D E L F O R B U S I N E S S A N D N A T U R E

What makes the 100,000 Trees for Ghana Initiative distinct is not simply its ambition—it is its architecture. Nviron Hive built a structured Coalition of Businesses from the ground up: a tiered giving framework spanning Platinum, Gold, and Silver tiers, alongside a Green Circle Alliance pathway for individuals and SMEs. Every contribution is transparent, impact-linked, and tied directly to Ghana’s climate commitments under the Paris Agreement and the President’s Tree for Life Campaign.

“I used every skill that decades in the private sector gave me—partnerships, strategy, financing, mobilising business—and I turned it toward the one thing I believe matters most: restoring our relationship with this earth.”

T H E A C C R A C O L L E C T I V E — F O U N D I N G C O A L I T I O N P A R T N E R S

Among the founding members of the coalition are five organisations and individuals operating under the banner of The Accra Collective: African Futures Institute, Volta Presentation Farms, Printex, Atlantic International, and Dr. Patrick Ata. Together, they joined Nviron Hive as some of the first businesses to commit—a statement of confidence in the model and in Ghana’s capacity for private- sector-led environmental action.

“Forestsare the world’s air-conditioning system—the lungs of the planet. Tree planting keeps it alive.”

—The Accra Collective - African Futures Institute, Volta Presentation Farms , Printex, Atlantic International, and Dr. Patrick Ata.

A C C R A C O L L E C T I V E — F O U N D I N G M E M B E R S

●AfricanFuturesInstitute— Architecture, Culture, Futures

●Atlantic International— Engineering a more sustainable continent

●VoltaPresentation Farms — Sustainable Farming

●Printex—Ghana’s leading textile and print innovator

●Ing. Dr. Patrick Ata—Individual coalition champion

O N T H E G R O U N D : C O M M U N I T Y I M P A C T A T S C A L E

The programme’s reach extends well beyond tree planting. Across ten communities in the Yendi Municipality, the initiative will:

►Create 250+ seasonal jobs in reforestation and land management

►Train 1,250 farmers in climate-smart agriculture

►Directly benefit 1,550 people, with 3,000 more reached indirectly

►Establish Village Tree Enterprises—70% women-led

►Increase farming household incomes by 20–25% through shea, honey & moringa agroforestry

“Thirty years of working in northern Ghana has shown us what communities can achieve when they have the right support. This Coalition unlocks the scale we need to truly turn the tide—on land loss, on poverty, and on climate vulnerability.”

—Jonathan Anecham Naaba, Country Director, Tree Aid Ghana

T R E E A I D — F O U R D E C A D E S O F E X P E R T I S E I N T H E N O R T H

Implementing partner Tree Aid brings 40 years of experience across Africa’s drylands. Since 1994, Tree Aid has planted and grown over 11 million trees in northern Ghana, working across 511 communities, with 13,930 households participating directly and 77,494 individuals reached as indirect beneficiaries. Globally, the organisation has brought 264,000 hectares under sustainable management.

J O I N T H E C O A L I T I O N

The 100,000 Trees for Ghana Coalition is open for new members. Businesses, institutions, and individuals seeking to make a transparent, accountable contribution to Ghana’s forests and communities are invited to get in touch.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.