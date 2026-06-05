Must Ghana continue to experience “light off” because of rainfall, storms and bushfires?

Electricity is no longer a convenience. It is the operating system of modern life. It powers hospitals, schools, factories, cold stores, ports, mines, banks, digital services, traffic systems, water supply, small businesses and household livelihoods. For a country seeking industrialisation, a 24-hour economy, digital transformation and export-led growth, electricity reliability is not merely a technical matter; it is an economic competitiveness issue.

That is why the recurring explanation that parts of Ghana experience outages because of rainfall, storms, bushfires, fallen trees, damaged poles, faulty transformers or technical faults must provoke a deeper national conversation. The question is not whether rainstorms, strong winds and fires can damage power infrastructure. They can. The real question is whether a serious power system should continue to collapse repeatedly under predictable seasonal events.

Rainfall is not a surprise in Ghana. Harmattan conditions are not a surprise. Bushfires are not a surprise. Coastal corrosion, vegetation interference, flooding, lightning, overloaded transformers and pole deterioration are not unknown risks. They are known, recurring, measurable and therefore manageable risks.

A resilient power system is not one that never suffers a fault. That would be unrealistic. A resilient power system is one that can anticipate disruption, absorb shocks, isolate faults quickly, restore supply rapidly and learn from every incident. Resilience is not the absence of failure; it is the ability to prevent a local fault from becoming a community-wide outage, a feeder problem from becoming a regional disturbance, and a weather incident from becoming an economic shock.

By that standard, Ghana must ask itself a hard but necessary question: is our electricity network being planned, financed, operated and regulated as critical national infrastructure, or are we still treating it as a basic public utility that reacts after every storm?

The honest answer is that Ghana has made progress in generation capacity, transmission expansion and customer connectivity, but the resilience of the power system,especially the distribution network,remains inadequate for the demands of a modern economy. Our grid is still too reactive, too manually operated, too exposed to environmental risks, too weak in real-time visibility, and too slow in fault isolation and restoration. We have invested significantly in producing power, but not enough in making the network intelligent, self-monitoring, climate-resilient and commercially accountable.

This is the missing link in Ghana’s power-sector reform debate.

For many years, national conversations have focused heavily on generation: installed capacity, power purchase agreements, fuel supply, capacity charges, take-or-pay obligations and tariffs. These are important issues. However, the consumer does not experience electricity at the power plant. The consumer experiences electricity at the meter, at the transformer, at the feeder, at the pole, at the service cable and at the switch. If the last mile is weak, the whole system is weak.

A country can have enough generation and still experience outages. A country can have strong transmission assets and still have unreliable service. A country can collect tariffs and still fail customers if the distribution network is not modernised. Reliability is delivered at the interface between engineering, technology, finance, regulation and operational discipline.

Ghana must therefore shift from the old question, “Do we have enough power?” to a more advanced question: “Can the power system deliver electricity safely, reliably, efficiently and continuously under stress?”

Storms expose the true condition of a grid. They reveal weak poles, poor vegetation management, overloaded transformers, vulnerable conductors, inadequate protection coordination, poor drainage around substations, slow restoration systems, limited redundancy and insufficient field logistics. Bushfires expose poor right-of-way management, weak community surveillance and inadequate remote sensing. Rainfall exposes poorly insulated equipment, vulnerable underground cables, weak earthing, poor asset records and inadequate preventive maintenance.

In a resilient system, these risks are mapped before they happen. In a weak system, they become explanations after the lights go off.

This is why Ghana must stop normalising preventable outages as acts of nature. Weather may trigger the fault, but system weakness determines the scale of the disruption. A storm may break one component, but poor planning allows that single component to affect thousands of customers. A bushfire may threaten a line, but lack of surveillance, vegetation control, sectionalising equipment and alternative supply paths turns that threat into a prolonged blackout.

Nature may be the trigger. Underinvestment is often the cause.

The case for technology investment is therefore overwhelming. Ghana does not need technology for prestige. Ghana needs technology because manual grid management is no longer sufficient for a complex, growing and climate-exposed electricity system.

First, Ghana needs full deployment of modern Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition systems, Distribution Management Systems and Outage Management Systems across transmission and distribution networks. A utility cannot manage what it cannot see. Real-time visibility of substations, feeders, transformers, switching points and customer outage clusters is fundamental. When faults occur, system operators must know where the fault is, how many customers are affected, what alternative feeder can support restoration, which crew is closest, and how long restoration should take.

Second, Ghana must accelerate distribution automation. The network should have intelligent reclosers, sectionalizers, fault passage indicators, automated switches and remote-controlled devices. These technologies allow a faulty section of a feeder to be isolated while healthy sections are restored quickly. Without automation, a single fault can keep large communities in darkness until a field crew physically patrols the line, identifies the problem and manually switches supply.

That is no longer acceptable for a modern economy.

Third, Ghana must invest in Advanced Metering Infrastructure and intelligent prepaid meters. Smart meters are not only revenue-collection tools. Properly deployed, they provide outage alerts, voltage-quality data, consumption analytics, tamper detection, transformer loading signals and feeder-level performance intelligence. They help utilities detect where power is available, where voltage is poor, where losses are occurring and where customers are affected by outages. The meter must become a sensor in the national electricity intelligence system.

Fourth, Ghana must build a geospatially mapped electricity network. Every pole, transformer, feeder, substation, service line, meter, switch and customer connection should be properly mapped in a digital asset register. Many outage-restoration delays occur because asset records are incomplete, outdated or not integrated with operational systems. A utility that does not know the precise location, age, loading condition and maintenance history of its assets cannot run a resilient grid.

Fifth, Ghana must adopt predictive maintenance. The traditional approach of waiting for a transformer to fail, a pole to collapse, a cable to burn, or a feeder to trip before action is financially irresponsible. Thermal imaging, drone inspections, artificial intelligence, transformer oil analysis, partial discharge monitoring, smart sensors and weather-based risk modelling can help predict failures before they happen. Preventive maintenance is cheaper than emergency restoration. Predictive maintenance is cheaper than economic disruption.

Sixth, vegetation and right-of-way management must be treated as a core reliability programme, not an occasional field exercise. Trees and vegetation are among the most common causes of storm-related outages in distribution networks. Ghana needs a disciplined vegetation-clearance regime supported by satellite imagery, drones, local assembly engagement, community reporting and enforceable right-of-way protection. Where communities expand into utility corridors, the power system becomes more vulnerable, and public safety is compromised.

Seventh, Ghana must selectively underground critical lines. Undergrounding is expensive and must not be treated as a universal solution. However, for high-density business districts, hospitals, government centres, industrial parks, airports, ports, critical road corridors and storm-prone areas, selective undergrounding can significantly improve resilience. The policy should not be “underground everything”; the policy should be “underground what is critical, congested, economically strategic and repeatedly vulnerable.”

Eighth, Ghana needs microgrids and distributed energy resilience for critical infrastructure. Hospitals, water systems, security installations, data centres, schools, emergency response facilities and selected industrial clusters should not be entirely dependent on a fragile single supply path. Solar-plus-storage, embedded generation, battery energy storage systems and islandable microgrids can support essential services when the main grid is under stress. This is not a threat to the grid; it is an insurance policy for the economy.

Ninth, utilities must establish climate-resilience standards for infrastructure design. Poles, towers, conductors, substations, transformers and protection systems must be specified with current and future climate risks in mind. Ghana cannot continue to design infrastructure for yesterday’s weather while experiencing tomorrow’s storms. Drainage, flood protection, lightning protection, corrosion control, wind-loading standards and firebreaks must be embedded in grid planning and procurement.

Tenth, Ghana must invest in emergency response logistics. Even the best grid will suffer faults. The difference between a resilient utility and a weak one is restoration time. Utilities must have strategically located spare transformers, poles, cables, switchgear, mobile substations, emergency vehicles, live-line equipment and trained rapid-response teams. Restoration should be measured in hours, not days, wherever technically possible.

The investment question must also be addressed honestly. Can Ghana afford this level of technology and resilience investment?

The better question is: can Ghana afford not to?

Every outage has a cost. It destroys business productivity, damages appliances, disrupts health services, affects learning, reduces tax revenue, weakens investor confidence and forces households and businesses to spend money on generators, fuel, inverters, batteries and repairs. The public may not see the full cost on ECG or GRIDCo’s financial statements, but the economy pays for it every day.

Unreliable power is a hidden tax on business. It raises the cost of production, reduces competitiveness, discourages investment and undermines industrial policy. When factories cannot rely on power, they build private redundancy. When cold stores lose power, food value chains suffer. When small businesses experience frequent outages, cash flow collapses. When digital services go down, productivity is lost. When hospitals experience power instability, lives are put at risk.

Therefore, grid resilience should be treated as an investment in national productivity.

However, investment must be disciplined. Ghana does not need another round of politically driven procurement, fragmented technology pilots or expensive systems that do not talk to each other. The country needs an integrated grid-modernisation roadmap with clear priorities, transparent procurement, performance benchmarks and regulatory accountability.

The starting point should be a national power-system resilience audit. This audit should identify the most vulnerable feeders, substations, poles, transformers, corridors and customer clusters. It should classify assets by risk, economic importance and failure history. It should answer basic but important questions: Which feeders trip most often during storms? Which areas have the longest restoration times? Which transformers are overloaded? Which communities are repeatedly affected by vegetation faults? Which substations are vulnerable to flooding? Which assets are beyond useful life? Which parts of the network serve hospitals, industries, ports, schools and water systems?

Without such an audit, investment will be reactive. With such an audit, investment can be targeted.

The second step should be a ring-fenced resilience investment programme approved by the regulator. Tariffs alone may not be enough, especially in a financially distressed power sector. Ghana should explore a blended financing model combining utility capital expenditure, regulatory asset-base financing, concessional climate finance, green bonds, infrastructure funds, supplier financing, public-private partnerships and performance-linked financing. Climate-resilience investments in the electricity grid should qualify for climate and development finance because they protect adaptation, productivity and public welfare.

The third step should be performance-based regulation. Utilities must not be rewarded merely for spending money. They must be rewarded for improving reliability. Regulatory approvals should be tied to measurable outcomes: reduction in outage frequency, reduction in outage duration, improved feeder availability, faster fault restoration, lower technical losses, better voltage quality and improved customer communication.

Ghana needs a reliability compact between government, regulator, utilities and consumers. If consumers are expected to pay realistic tariffs, they are entitled to realistic service standards. If utilities are granted investment recovery, they must deliver measurable improvement. If government wants a 24-hour economy, it must support a 24-hour power system.

The fourth step is accountability in outage communication. Customers deserve timely, accurate and honest information. Outage notices must not be vague. They should state the cause, affected areas, expected restoration time and progress updates. Where the outage is due to generation shortfall, it should not be described merely as a technical fault. Where it is due to network damage, the location and restoration plan should be clear. Transparency builds trust. Poor communication deepens public frustration.

The fifth step is institutional coordination. Grid resilience is not the responsibility of one utility alone. It requires coordination among the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Energy Commission, PURC, GRIDCo, ECG, NEDCo, local assemblies, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Meteorological Agency, National Disaster Management Organisation, road agencies, telecommunications companies and security agencies. Storms, fires and floods do not respect institutional boundaries. Resilience planning must therefore be inter-agency and data-driven.

The sixth step is to involve local communities. Many faults occur in communities where residents see risks before the utility does: leaning poles, sparks, trees touching lines, exposed cables, illegal connections, bushfire threats and overloaded transformers. A modern utility should have community-based reporting channels, digital fault-reporting platforms, incentives for early warning and structured engagement with assembly members and local leaders. Communities should not be passive victims of outages; they should be partners in prevention.

Ghana must also confront the commercial dimension. A financially weak utility cannot build a resilient grid. Persistent revenue under-recovery, high losses, poor collection, political interference, delayed payments and weak governance all reduce the ability to invest in maintenance and technology. Grid resilience therefore cannot be separated from utility financial recovery. Smart meters, revenue protection, loss reduction, cost-reflective tariffs, disciplined cash waterfall mechanisms and professional utility governance are part of resilience.

In simple terms, a broke utility cannot maintain a strong network.

But the reverse is also true: an unreliable network worsens the utility’s financial condition. When customers experience frequent outages, they resist payment, shift to self-generation, lose trust and become less willing to accept tariff increases. Reliability and revenue are mutually reinforcing. Improve reliability, and collection improves. Improve collection, and investment capacity improves. Improve investment, and reliability improves further.

That is the virtuous cycle Ghana must build.

The issue is not whether storms will come. They will. The issue is whether Ghana will continue to meet every storm with apologies, manual fault tracing and emergency repairs, or whether the country will invest in a power system that can withstand predictable shocks.

A modern electricity system must be built on four pillars: physical hardening, digital intelligence, financial sustainability and regulatory accountability.

Physical hardening means stronger poles, better conductors, protected substations, flood control, firebreaks, selective undergrounding and reliable equipment.

Digital intelligence means smart meters, SCADA, automated switches, sensors, drones, outage management systems, GIS mapping and predictive analytics.

Financial sustainability means credible revenue collection, reduced losses, bankable investment recovery, disciplined procurement and protection of maintenance budgets.

Regulatory accountability means service-quality standards, reliability penalties, performance incentives, transparent reporting and consumer protection.

These four pillars must move together. Technology without finance will fail. Finance without accountability will be wasted. Accountability without investment will be unfair. Physical infrastructure without digital intelligence will remain reactive.

Ghana must now make grid resilience a national development priority. It should be part of the 24-hour economy agenda, industrial policy, climate adaptation strategy, digital economy policy and local economic development framework. Reliable electricity is the foundation on which every serious economic ambition rests.

The language of “light off” must no longer be treated as normal Ghanaian inconvenience. It is a symptom of systemic underinvestment and weak resilience. It should concern policymakers, regulators, investors, businesses and citizens alike.

Ghana can build a resilient power system. The technologies exist. The financing models exist. The regulatory tools exist. The engineering knowledge exists. What is required is disciplined execution, policy consistency, commercial realism and institutional courage.

Rainfall should not routinely put communities in darkness. A storm should not repeatedly expose the fragility of the grid. Bushfires should not continuously threaten power supply because right-of-way management is weak. Technical faults should not become a permanent explanation for avoidable outages.

The next stage of Ghana’s power-sector reform must go beyond generation adequacy and tariff adjustment. It must focus on resilience, reliability and intelligent infrastructure.

A country that wants industrial transformation cannot run a vulnerable grid. A country that wants digitalisation cannot depend on manual fault detection. A country that wants a 24-hour economy cannot accept a power system that struggles whenever it rains.

The time has come for Ghana to invest deliberately in a smarter, stronger and more resilient power system.

The rain will continue to fall. The storms will continue to come. The harmattan will continue to bring fire risks. But whether these natural events become national electricity disruptions depends on the choices we make today.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.