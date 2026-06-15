56% of Ghanaians satisfied with government’s handling of dumsor – Global InfoAnalytics

More than half of Ghanaians are satisfied with the Mahama government's handling of the country's persistent power outage crisis, according to the June 2026 National Tracking Poll by Global InfoAnalytics released on Sunday.

The poll found that 56% of respondents expressed satisfaction with the government's response to dumsor, while 26% said they were dissatisfied and 18% remained neutral.

Despite the majority satisfaction rating, dumsor still ranked third among the areas where Ghanaians perceive government performance to be weakest, cited by 29% of respondents. Unemployment topped that list at 44%, followed by the general economy at 32%.

Dumsor also ranked among the key issues Ghanaians care most about when assessing governance, cited by 8% of voters as a top concern.

The figure reflects an electorate that remains watchful, even as sentiment on the government's immediate response tilts positive.

The poll, conducted between May 30 and June 12, 2026, sampled 8,784 voters across all 16 regions from 84 constituencies, with a confidence level of 99% and a margin of error of ±2.5%.

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