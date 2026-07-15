61% of NDC delegates want Asiedu Nketia to remain party chairman – Global InfoAnalytics

Audio By Carbonatix
A majority of delegates of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) support calls for Johnson Asiedu Nketia to remain the party's national chairman.
This comes despite growing conversations about the party's future leadership ahead of the 2028 general elections.
According to the latest Global InfoAnalytics NDC Delegates Tracking Poll, 61% of delegates agree with suggestions that Asiedu Nketia should continue as chairman of the party, while 26% disagree and 13% have no opinion.
- Read also: NDC flagbearership race: Asiedu Nketia's lead narrows as Ato Forson gains ground – Global InfoAnalytics poll
The findings represent a significant increase in support from the previous poll conducted in April 2026, when only 42% of delegates backed the proposal, while 39% opposed it.
The survey also explored delegates' views on calls for the NDC to present Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as its presidential candidate in 2028 to face the New Patriotic Party's expected flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, given that both are economists.
The poll found that 58% of delegates support that proposition, 23% oppose it, while 19% remain undecided.
Interestingly, the poll indicates that support for Dr Ato Forson's presidential ambitions extends beyond his own support base. Among delegates who currently back Asiedu Nketia for the flagbearer position, 25% also agree that Ato Forson should represent the NDC against Dr Bawumia in 2028.
The poll further suggests that while Asiedu Nketia enjoys broad support to continue leading the party organisationally, the contest over who eventually succeeds President John Dramani Mahama as the NDC's presidential candidate remains highly competitive.
Global InfoAnalytics conducted the survey between July 8 and July 14, 2026, interviewing 5,637 NDC delegates across all 16 regions using Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI). The poll has a 99% confidence level and a margin of error of ±1.7%
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