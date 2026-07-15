NDC flagbearership race: Asiedu Nketia’s lead narrows as Ato Forson gains ground – Global InfoAnalytics poll

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National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia remains the early favourite to lead the party into the 2028 general election.
But his advantage has narrowed as Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson continues to gain momentum among party delegates.
The latest Global InfoAnalytics NDC Delegates Tracking Poll places Asiedu Nketia in first position with 27% support, down from 29% recorded in April 2026. Over the same period, Ato Forson improved from 19% to 22%, reducing the gap between the two leading contenders to five percentage points.
The survey also shows significant declines for other potential contenders.
Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu recorded the sharpest fall, dropping from 11% in April to 6% in July, while Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang slipped from 8% to 7%. Chief of Staff Julius Debrah also declined from 8% to 5%.
Former University of Professional Studies, Accra Vice-Chancellor Prof. Joshua Alabi and Food and Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku each attracted 1%, while another 1% opted for other candidates.
Perhaps the most notable finding is the large proportion of delegates who are yet to make up their minds. The poll shows 30% remain undecided, up from 24% in the April survey, suggesting the contest remains wide open despite Asiedu Nketia's lead.
The survey also found the race between Asiedu Nketia and Ato Forson becomes virtually even in a direct head-to-head contest. Asiedu Nketia leads narrowly with 34%, while Ato Forson polls 33%, with another 33% of delegates undecided. In April, Asiedu Nketia held a wider lead of 37% to 32%.
Regionally, Ato Forson leads in the party's swing regions—Greater Accra, Central and Western—with 29%, ahead of Asiedu Nketia's 23%. However, Asiedu Nketia maintains an advantage in the northern regions, polling 31% against Ato Forson's 12%, while the two are virtually tied in the Akan and Volta/Oti blocs.
Global InfoAnalytics interviewed 5,637 NDC delegates across Ghana's 16 regions between July 8 and July 14, 2026, using Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI). The survey has a 99% confidence level and a margin of error of ±1.7%.
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