Global InfoAnalytics poll puts Nii Lantey Vanderpuye ahead in NDC national chairmanship race

Former Odododiodio Member of Parliament and former Minister for Youth and Sports, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has emerged as the frontrunner in the race for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) national chairmanship, according to the latest delegates' tracking poll by Global InfoAnalytics.

The poll places Mr Vanderpuye in the lead with 26.8% support among delegates, ahead of former National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, who garnered 19.3%.

NDC National Vice-Chairman Awudu Sofo Azorka polled 6.4%, while Ghana's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Said Sinare, secured 6.3%.

Former Minister for Local Government and current Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Board, Akwasi Opong-Fosu, recorded 1.7%, while other potential candidates collectively attracted 4.1% of the vote. A further 35.3% of delegates said they remained undecided.

Vanderpuye leads across all regional blocs

According to the poll, Mr Vanderpuye leads in each of the four regional blocs assessed.

He secured 32% support in the swing bloc, comprising the Greater Accra, Central and Western regions, 24% in the Akan bloc, 25% in the Volta and Oti bloc, and 26% in the northern regions.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo followed with 18% in the swing bloc, 22% in the Akan bloc, 14% in the Volta and Oti bloc, and 18% in the northern bloc.

Majority still back Asiedu Nketia

Despite growing interest in the race for a new national chairman, the survey found that 61% of delegates support suggestions that incumbent National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia should remain in office.

Meanwhile, 26% disagreed with that view, while 13% expressed no opinion.

Asiedu Nketia leads potential 2028 presidential race

The poll also assessed delegates' preferences for the NDC's potential 2028 presidential candidate.

Mr Asiedu Nketia maintained the lead with 27%, although his support declined slightly from 29% recorded in April.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson placed second with 22%, an increase from 19% in the previous survey.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu recorded the sharpest decline, falling from 11% to 6%. Vice-President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang slipped from 8% to 7%, while Chief of Staff Julius Debrah dropped from 8% to 5%.

Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Joshua Alabi, and Minister for Food and Agriculture Eric Opoku each polled 1%.

The proportion of undecided delegates increased from 24% in April to 30% in the latest poll.

Head-to-head race too close to call

In a hypothetical head-to-head contest between Mr Asiedu Nketia and Dr Ato Forson, Global InfoAnalytics described the race as statistically tied.

Mr Asiedu Nketia secured 34%, while Dr Ato Forson polled 33%. The remaining 33% of delegates said they were undecided.

The survey was conducted between 8 and 14 July 2026 among 5,637 NDC delegates across all 16 regions.

According to Global InfoAnalytics, the poll employed probability random sampling and computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI). It reported a 99% confidence level with a margin of error of ±1.7%.

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