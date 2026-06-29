Energy Ministry: Heavy rains disrupt power supply in Greater Accra Region; restoration to begin when conditions are safe

Power supply has been interrupted in some parts of the Greater Accra Region following the heavy rains that affected several areas on Monday, June 29, according to the Spokesperson and Communications Director at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Richmond Rockson.

In a Facebook post, Mr Rockson said the ongoing downpour had resulted in outages in some communities, while power sector stakeholders were assessing the situation to determine the extent of the impact and restoration of power supply.

“Please be informed that, due to the ongoing heavy rains, power supply has been interrupted in some areas,” Mr Rockson said.

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He added that “power sector stakeholders are actively assessing the situation,” stressing that “the safety of lives and property, together with the protection of our power supply infrastructure, remains our highest priority.”

Mr Rockson assured the public that technical teams were closely monitoring the evolving weather conditions and would only commence restoration works in affected areas when it was safe to do so.

“We want to assure you that the technical team is closely monitoring developments and will continue to do so until conditions are safe for restoration activities, where required,” he stated.

The Ministry urged the public to remain patient as engineers and other power sector personnel continued to monitor the situation.

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