Ghana received record 593.2mm of rain in June, highest monthly rainfall in history – Muntaka

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, has revealed that Ghana has experienced its highest monthly rainfall on record in June 2026, describing the downpours as unprecedented and a major contributor to the devastating floods that have affected several parts of the country.

Addressing Parliament on the impact of the floods and the government's emergency response on Tuesday, June 30, the Interior Minister said data from the Ghana Meteorological Agency showed that while June is typically one of the country's wettest months, this year's rainfall far exceeded historical records.

"In the month of June we normally expect a lot of rains. But what happened yesterday [Monday] gave us 169.2 millimetres of rainfall, and this is the fourth largest volume of rainfall recorded in a single day since 1995," Mr. Muntaka told Parliament.

He disclosed that Ghana recorded a cumulative 593.2 millimetres of rainfall in June, making it the wettest month ever documented in the country's meteorological history.

"For the month of June, we had a total of 593.2 millimetres of rainfall. It is the highest our country has ever received in its history in one month," he stated.

According to the Minister, the previous highest monthly rainfall was recorded in 2002, when 420.6 millimetres of rain fell, followed by 380.3 millimetres in 2015.

"The closest was in 2002 with 420.6 millimetres, and the other was in 2015 with 380.3 millimetres. I will make these statistics available to the House," he added.

Mr. Muntaka acknowledged that human activities, including indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drains and the construction of buildings on waterways, significantly worsened the flooding.

However, he stressed that the extraordinary volume of rainfall meant that flooding would likely have occurred even if drainage systems had been properly maintained.

The Interior Minister described the flooding as one of the country's most challenging natural disasters in recent years and assured Parliament that the government is working with emergency response agencies to provide relief to affected communities while intensifying measures to improve flood resilience and disaster preparedness.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.