Karpowership Ghana leads community tree planting exercise in Essikado, reinforces commitment to a greener future

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has reinforced its commitment to environmental sustainability and community development through a tree planting exercise in Essikado, Western Region.

The initiative, which forms part of the company’s environmental sustainability efforts, saw the planting of 1,000 trees, including mahogany and mansonia species, as Karpowership Ghana continues to support Ghana’s afforestation agenda and climate action initiatives.

The exercise held on Friday, June 12, brought together key stakeholders, including the Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson; the Paramount Chief of Essikado, Nana Kobina Nketsia V; the Queen Mother of Essikado; and other traditional leaders.

The others are the Deputy Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Elikem Kotoko; staff of the Forestry Commission; representatives from the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT); management and staff of Karpowership Ghana; students; and members of the Essikado community.

Students from St. Anglican Basic School and the Methodist School actively participated in the exercise, planting trees alongside dignitaries to encourage environmental awareness and nurture a culture of sustainability among the younger generation.

Speaking at the event, the Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, commended Karpowership Ghana for taking the lead in environmental conservation and urged other corporate organisations to emulate the initiative.

He noted that protecting the environment requires collective responsibility and strong collaboration between government, businesses, traditional authorities, schools, communities and individuals.

“What Karpowership Ghana has demonstrated today is the kind of commitment we need from corporate Ghana. I encourage other organisations to emulate this example and invest in initiatives that protect our environment and support sustainable development,” he said.

The Paramount Chief of Essikado, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, who led the tree planting exercise, emphasised the importance of preserving natural resources for future generations.

He highlighted the role of traditional leadership in promoting environmental protection and encouraging communities to take ownership of sustainability efforts.

“The land we have today is a heritage we have received and a responsibility we must protect. Every tree planted is a contribution towards securing a better environment for generations yet unborn,” Nana Kobina Nketsia V stated.

The Deputy Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Elikem Kotoko, also praised Karpowership Ghana’s continued support towards Ghana’s afforestation efforts.

He stressed that partnerships among government institutions, traditional authorities, educational institutions, and the private sector are essential to restoring forest cover and building climate resilience.

“The restoration of our environment cannot be achieved by one institution alone. When corporate organisations take action and partner with national efforts like this, we create a stronger and more sustainable impact,” he said.

Communications Manager of Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to balancing reliable energy generation with environmental responsibility.

She noted that as one of Ghana’s reliable and efficient power generation partners, Karpowership Ghana recognises that sustainable development requires protecting the environment while supporting national growth.

“Providing reliable power must go hand in hand with protecting the environment that sustains our communities. Sustainability is not only about what we do today, but the legacy we leave for future generations,” she said.

The tree-planting exercise forms part of Karpowership Ghana’s wider sustainability programme, which has seen the company plant a total of 15,000 trees across Ghana over the past 4 years.

The company believes trees play a critical role in improving air quality, protecting water sources, preventing soil erosion, supporting biodiversity and strengthening communities against climate-related challenges.

The involvement of students in the initiative was highlighted as a key part of the programme, as Karpowership Ghana believes young people are important partners in building a greener future.

By engaging students from St. Anglican School and the Methodist School in tree planting, the company aims to encourage environmental stewardship and inspire the next generation to become champions of sustainability.

The Essikado tree planting exercise served as a reminder that environmental protection is a shared responsibility and that meaningful change is achieved through collective action.

Karpowership Ghana remains committed to supporting Ghana’s energy needs while contributing positively to environmental conservation and community development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.