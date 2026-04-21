Karpowership pushes for extended stay in Ghana

Karpowership Ghana is in active discussions with government authorities to extend its power supply agreement beyond the current 10-year contract.

The move, the company says, is critical to sustaining reliable electricity delivery in the country.

The Communications Specialist for Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amerquaye, disclosed this during a media tour of the company’s floating power facility, the Osman Khan, where journalists were given first-hand insight into its operations.

According to her, while the company remains committed to the existing Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), there is growing optimism about securing an extension.

“We signed a 10-year PPA with the Electricity Company of Ghana, and we are hoping to have an extension of our PPA,” she said. “We are in conversation with government, and negotiations are ongoing and looking positive.”

Karpowership began operations in Ghana in 2015 in Tema before relocating to the Sekondi Naval Base in 2019 to take advantage of natural gas resources in the Western Region.

The relocation, the company says, has enhanced operational efficiency and contributed to more stable power generation.

Ms Amerquaye noted that the company’s continued presence in Ghana would not only ensure power reliability but also support long-term energy planning efforts.

“Our mode of operation is very unique, and you only have to get on the powership to understand how we operate,” she explained, highlighting the significance of the media engagement.

“We value the media as a very integral stakeholder, and today’s tour was to give our partners a practical understanding of what we do.”

She added that journalists were taken through the control room and other operational units of the vessel to better appreciate the processes involved in electricity generation.

Beyond power production, Karpowership says it is deeply invested in the communities within which it operates. The company has rolled out several corporate social investment (CSI) initiatives focused on education and gender empowerment.

“We believe that wherever we operate, we belong to the community,” Ms Amerquaye said. “We have invested significantly in education, from renovating schools to offering scholarships and mentorship programmes.”

She revealed that the company is currently implementing a World Bank-supported internship programme targeted at young women, as part of efforts to advance gender equality.

“The reason we are doing that is to help achieve Sustainable Development Goal 5, which is gender equality, alongside Goal 4 on quality education,” she added.

As negotiations for the PPA extension continue, Karpowership’s leadership remains confident that its track record and contributions to Ghana’s energy sector will support a favourable outcome.

For now, the company says it is focused on maintaining operational excellence while deepening its engagement with stakeholders—both within government and the communities it serves.

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