Western Regional chiefs laud Karpowership Ghana during visit

Karpowership Ghana has hosted a distinguished delegation from the Western Regional House of Chiefs aboard its powership, Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan.

It offered an in-depth look into its operations and the critical role it plays in supporting Ghana’s energy needs.

The visit, led by Nana Kobina Nketsia V, brought together 17 respected chiefs from across the region.

The delegation was received by the management team of Karpowership Ghana, including the Managing Director, Ing. Oscar Amonoo-Neizer.

The tour provided the chiefs with a comprehensive understanding of the powership’s technical operations, its contribution to national grid stability, and its broader socio-economic impact within the host and neighbouring communities.

Addressing the gathering, Nana Nketsia V commended Karpowership Ghana for its transparency and commitment to community engagement:

“What we have witnessed today is not just an energy solution, but a demonstration of responsible partnership.

"Karpowership has shown that beyond generating power, it is possible to invest in people, communities, and sustainable development. This level of openness strengthens trust between traditional authorities and corporate institutions.”

The delegation was particularly impressed by the company’s adherence to safety and environmental standards and its consistent efforts to support local livelihoods.

In his remarks, Oscar Amonoo-Neizer expressed appreciation for the visit and reaffirmed the company’s dedication to Ghana’s development.

“It is an honour to welcome the esteemed chiefs to our facility. At Karpowership Ghana, we believe that reliable power is the backbone of economic growth.

"Beyond that, we are committed to being a responsible partner—working closely with our communities, respecting local leadership, and contributing meaningfully to national progress.”

He further emphasised that the company’s operations are guided by a strong focus on sustainability, efficiency, and stakeholder collaboration.

The visit underscores the importance of ongoing engagement between corporate entities and traditional leadership, promoting mutual understanding and reinforcing the shared goal of development in the Western Region and across Ghana.

Karpowership Ghana remains a key player in the country’s energy sector, providing dependable power while actively investing in the well-being of its host communities.

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