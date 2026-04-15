Critical medical equipment boosts care at Assemblies of God Hospital in Saboba

Ernest Asigri, Exec Director AG Care (third from L), Esenam Adzadzi – MPSG (fourth from L), Linda Larbi, MPSG (fifth from L), William Adjei-Darkwa – MPSG (sixth from L)

On February 19, 2026, MODEC and its MV25 charter partners handed over critical gynaecological and paediatric medical equipment valued at over GH¢830,000 to the Assemblies of God Hospital at Saboba in the Northern Region.

The donation includes hospital beds and cots for maternity and paediatric wards, anaesthesia machines, modern delivery tables, nebuliser machines and other essential devices. It aims to strengthen maternal and child healthcare services at the facility.

The Assemblies of God Hospital, Saboba, a 134-bed missionary hospital, serves as the main referral centre for the Saboba District. It provides healthcare to more than 120,000 people, including residents of neighbouring districts and cross-border communities.

In recent years, the hospital has faced equipment shortages, especially in maternal and child health units. The donation directly addresses these gaps and is expected to improve patient care.

Two days after the handover, on February 21, a fire destroyed the hospital’s children’s ward. Although the facility suffered extensive damage, all patients and staff were safely evacuated without injury.

The incident heightened the urgency of the donation. What was initially intended to support routine care has become critical to the hospital's response to the aftermath of the fire.

Executive Director of AG Care-Ghana, Ernest Asigri, described the contribution as “the single largest private donation the hospital has received.”

All the donated beds have since been allocated to the temporary children’s ward, providing immediate relief to the unit most affected by the fire.

Some donated equipment – Anesthesia machines and autoclaves

The development highlights the importance of timely and strategic support for healthcare facilities in rural Ghana. Donations such as these provide essential resources to medical teams working under pressure in under-resourced environments.

It also underscores the need for strong systems to ensure proper use and maintenance of such equipment, so that their long-term value is preserved.

MODEC and its MV25 partners have a track record of supporting Ghana’s health sector. Since 2018, they have contributed over $2.1 million to tropical disease research at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, in collaboration with the University of Tokyo (formerly Tokyo Medical and Dental University)

Some donated equipment – Anesthesia machines and autoclaves

They also provided more than $600,000 in support to four testing centres — KCCR, TVL, NPHRL and NMIMR — during Ghana’s COVID-19 response.

The experience at AG Hospital, Saboba, demonstrates how targeted corporate support can strengthen healthcare delivery, especially in times of crisis.

With the integration of the new equipment into daily operations, the hospital is better positioned to deliver improved care to the community it serves.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.