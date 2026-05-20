Born In Harmony: A young girl shaped by chorale music

Born into a family where choral music was lived, Evelyn Ampah is holding firmly to a sound many young people are moving away from. In her feature, “Born in Harmony,” she explores why choral music still matters in a fast-changing generation.

Watch the full feature here:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.