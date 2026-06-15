Deputy EC Chair Dr Bossman Asare to resign effective July 31

The government has confirmed that Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Dr Bossman Asare, has formally written to the President indicating his intention to resign from office with effect from July 31, 2026.

Addressing journalists on Monday, June 15, the Government Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, stated that Dr Asare’s decision was driven by his desire to return to academia and continue his professional career at the University of Ghana.

"Regarding Dr Bossman Asare, I can confirm that he has submitted a letter to His Excellency the President indicating that, effective 31st July, 2026, he will resign his position as Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission," Mr Kwakye Ofosu said.

According to the Minister, the outgoing Deputy Chairperson expressed gratitude to the President and the people of Ghana for the opportunity to serve in one of the country’s key constitutional bodies.

Dr Asare reportedly conveyed appreciation for the trust placed in him during his tenure at the Electoral Commission.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu explained that Dr Asare’s resignation marks a planned transition, with the official indicating his intention to pursue his academic career as a staff member of the University of Ghana.

"He gives a reason for his resignation, which is that he wants to go back to academia and pursue his career as a staff member of the University of Ghana," Mr Kwakye Ofosu stated.

The Minister also disclosed that a second Deputy Chairperson of the Commission, Mr Samuel Tettey, has proceeded on retirement.

He noted that the development has triggered ongoing administrative and constitutional processes aimed at ensuring a smooth leadership transition within the Electoral Commission.

According to him, the Council of State has already been presented with a nominee to replace Mr Tettey and is currently considering the appointment.

Once the Council concludes its deliberations, an official announcement will be made regarding the replacement.

"In that regard, processes are underway. Indeed, the Council of State has already been given a nominee which they are considering, and once that process is completed, an announcement will be made in terms of a replacement for Mr Tettey," Mr Kwakye Ofosu explained.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu further added that arrangements will subsequently be made to identify a replacement for Dr Bossman Asare following his departure at the end of July.

"And then, in due course, a replacement will be found for Dr Bossman Asare," he added.

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