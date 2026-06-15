Samuel Tettey retires as EC Deputy Commissioner; replacement process underway

Audio By Carbonatix
The government has confirmed the retirement of the Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission (EC), in charge of Corporate Services, Samuel Tettey, with processes already underway to appoint his replacement.
This was announced at a press conference on Monday, June 15, by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who indicated that steps are being taken in line with established procedures to fill the vacant position.
He disclosed that a nominee has already been submitted to the Council of State for consideration as part of the constitutional process guiding appointments to the Electoral Commission.
“I can confirm that EC Deputy Commissioner Samuel Tettey has retired, and processes are underway for his replacement. Indeed, a name has been submitted to the Council of State, and they are considering the person,” he stated.
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