Prayer Palace Church raises concerns over alleged encroachment on property by Chinese national

Head Pastor of Prayer Palace, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei.

A land ownership dispute has emerged involving Prayer Palace, a church located at Manet on the Spintex Road in Accra, and a foreign national alleged to have entered and commenced activities on land claimed by the church.

Head Pastor of Prayer Palace Church, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei, stated at a press conference on Monday, June 15, that the property was lawfully acquired from the Nuumo Kofi Family of Teshie, the recognised owners and custodians of the land.

The family is said to have provided documentation confirming the sale and ownership of the land, which was formally presented to Prophet Emmanuel Adjei.

The church claims that despite the purchase and ownership transfer, a Chinese national has entered the land and commenced construction activities. Church officials further claim that the development is being undertaken with the authorisation of another party asserting ownership rights over the property, with the support of individuals believed to be land guards.

Following the dispute, the matter was reported to the Ghana Police Service.

Church representatives say they were referred to the Property Fraud Unit (PFU) for investigations and verification of the rightful ownership of the land.

According to the church, all parties were advised to stay away from the property for one week while investigations were ongoing.

However, church officials claim that construction activities continued on the disputed land during this period, raising concerns among members of the congregation. The church has expressed dissatisfaction with what it describes as inadequate enforcement measures during the ownership verification process.

The situation has generated strong reactions among members of Prayer Palace, with more than 2,500 congregants expressing concern over the future of the property.

Church leaders are calling on the relevant authorities to expedite investigations, protect the property, and ensure that the rule of law is upheld while ownership claims are being determined.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.