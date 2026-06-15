What Is Wrong with Us: When “Me” becomes bigger than “We”

Professor Douglas Boateng CEng CDir

A future built only on me will eventually collapse under the weight of nobody cares. Could one of the greatest threats to modern societies be that we are becoming increasingly committed to personal success while growing progressively indifferent to collective success?

The Quiet Tragedy Hiding in Plain Sight

There is a phrase that sounds empowering at first but becomes increasingly troubling the more one reflects upon it.

"My life." "My success." "My money." "My future." "My family." "My happiness."

On the surface, there is absolutely nothing wrong with any of these aspirations. Personal responsibility remains important. Individual ambition matters. Hard work should be encouraged. Success should be celebrated. Societies flourish when people strive to improve themselves and provide better lives for their families.

The problem emerges when the word "my" gradually becomes so large that the word "our" quietly disappears.

Perhaps one of the most overlooked challenges confronting modern societies is not poverty, unemployment, corruption, weak institutions, or even political instability. Perhaps it is the gradual erosion of collective responsibility. Increasingly, many people want the benefits of functioning societies without feeling a corresponding responsibility to help build, sustain, and protect them.

We want good roads, but often feel little obligation to protect public infrastructure. We want clean cities while casually littering public spaces. We want honest leaders while excusing dishonesty among friends, relatives, and political allies. We want safe communities while remaining indifferent to the struggles of those left behind. We want efficient institutions, but become impatient with the responsibilities required to maintain them.

The uncomfortable truth is that a future built only on me will eventually collapse under the weight of nobody cares.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): When everybody carries only their own bucket, the village eventually dies of thirst.

The wisdom behind this proverb deserves serious reflection. Human civilisation itself was built upon cooperation. Roads are collective projects. Hospitals are collective projects. Schools are collective projects. Courts, police services, utilities, transportation systems, and even markets depend upon countless individuals working together in ways that benefit people they may never personally meet.

Yet modern culture increasingly celebrates individual achievement while often overlooking collective responsibility. Perhaps that is why some societies are becoming wealthier while simultaneously becoming lonelier, more fragmented, and less cohesive.

History's Greatest Achievements Were Built By "We"

History offers a remarkably consistent lesson. No great civilisation was built by individuals thinking only about themselves.

The ancient Egyptians constructed monuments that have survived for thousands of years because they were prepared to think beyond individual lifetimes. Post-war Japan rebuilt itself through collective sacrifice and national discipline. Singapore transformed from a resource-poor island into one of the world's most successful societies because national development often took precedence over individual convenience. South Korea invested heavily in education, industrialisation, and infrastructure not merely for immediate rewards but for generations yet unborn.

The Nordic countries, widely admired for their quality of life, did not emerge accidentally. They built strong social systems because citizens recognised that individual prosperity and collective wellbeing are inseparable.

None of these societies were perfect. Every nation struggles with its own shortcomings. Yet they understood something that many societies increasingly appear to be forgetting.

The strongest "me" often emerges from a healthy "we."

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): The tree standing proudly in the forest often forgets it survives because of the forest around it.

The metaphor is powerful because it captures a reality that many successful individuals occasionally overlook. A tree does not create its own rainfall. It does not create its own soil. It does not create the ecosystem that sustains it. Its growth depends upon conditions larger than itself.

Human beings are no different.

Every successful entrepreneur depends upon functioning infrastructure. Every thriving business depends upon educated workers. Every professional depends upon institutions that create stability and opportunity. Every individual's success is, in some measure, connected to the health of the wider society.

The Rise of The Culture Of "Not My Problem"

There may be no phrase more damaging to societal progress than three simple words: "Not my problem."

A blocked drain? Not my problem. A struggling school? Not my problem. Corruption somewhere else? Not my problem. A neglected public facility? Not my problem. Environmental degradation? Not my problem. An unemployed young person? Not my problem.

The irony, of course, is that today's "not my problem" often becomes tomorrow's crisis.

The neglected drain eventually becomes the flood. The struggling school eventually becomes an unskilled workforce. The unemployed youth eventually become social instability. Environmental destruction eventually becomes water shortages, food insecurity, and economic hardship.

The problem we ignore rarely disappears. More often, it grows quietly until it becomes impossible to avoid.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): The problem you ignore today often returns tomorrow carrying interest.

Perhaps this is why some societies appear trapped in cycles of recurring crises. Problems are tolerated while they are manageable and confronted only when they become expensive. By then, the cost of correction frequently exceeds what prevention would have required.

The lesson is simple but profound: indifference is rarely free.

The Comedy of Human Selfishness

Human beings can sometimes be unintentionally hilarious.

We complain about traffic while contributing to it. We criticise corruption while seeking shortcuts when convenient. We demand accountability while avoiding responsibility. We want disciplined societies while resisting discipline ourselves.

There are moments when society resembles a football team in which every player wants to score goals, but nobody wants to defend. The goalkeeper has resigned. The defenders have become spectators. The midfielders are busy taking selfies. Everyone wants to celebrate victory, but few are prepared to do the difficult work required to achieve it.

Then the team loses, and everybody wonders what happened.

The humour is unavoidable.

The lesson is uncomfortable.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): A society where everyone wants the trophy but nobody wants the training eventually masters disappointment.

Many national challenges persist not because solutions are unknown but because collective discipline is difficult. The truth is that civilisation itself is a disciplined agreement between strangers. The moment that agreement weakens, decline quietly begins.

Why the Future Is Starting to Look Worried

Future generations rarely participate in today's decisions. Yet they will inherit their consequences.

This may be one of the greatest moral challenges of our time.

We consume resources that future generations did not help consume. We accumulate debt that future generations did not approve. We damage ecosystems that future generations may struggle to restore. We neglect institutions that future generations will desperately need.

Then we speak passionately about loving our children.

Love without stewardship is sentiment. Love with stewardship is responsibility.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): The unborn child has no vote today but will pay many of today's bills tomorrow.

Climate change provides a powerful example. Much of the environmental crisis confronting humanity emerged because generations consumed without adequately considering long term consequences. Today, governments spend hundreds of billions of dollars trying to address challenges that might have been significantly reduced through earlier discipline and foresight.

History is not punishing us.

We are simply receiving the invoice for previous decisions.

What Must Change Before Nobody Cares Becomes Everybody's Problem

If the diagnosis is clear, the response must also be clear.

We must stop viewing personal success and collective success as competing concepts. They are not. A thriving society creates opportunities for individuals. Thriving individuals strengthen society. The relationship is reciprocal.

Educational systems must place greater emphasis on civic responsibility alongside academic achievement. Children should learn that citizenship involves contribution as well as entitlement. Governments, businesses, communities, and civil society organisations must strengthen systems that reward responsible behaviour and discourage actions that impose costs on others.

Perhaps most importantly, societies must begin celebrating contribution as enthusiastically as they celebrate consumption. Builders should be admired as much as beneficiaries. Creators should be celebrated as much as consumers. Those who strengthen communities should receive the same recognition as those who accumulate personal success.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): A nation prospers when contribution becomes fashionable and selfishness becomes embarrassing.

This may sound idealistic. Yet every successful society has deliberately cultivated values that support collective progress. None became successful by accident.

What Is Wrong with Us?

Perhaps we have finally arrived at the most difficult question.

What is wrong with us? What is wrong with us is not ambition. Ambition remains necessary. What is wrong with us is not success. Success should be celebrated. What is wrong with us is not personal responsibility. Personal responsibility remains essential. What is wrong with us is that too often our circle of concern ends where our personal interests end.

Increasingly, we ask, "How does this affect me?" Far less frequently do we ask, "How does this affect us?"

Yet history repeatedly demonstrates that societies built around "me" eventually become vulnerable. Societies built around "we" become resilient.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): The bridge collapses not because one plank fails, but because too many planks stop caring about the bridge.

And perhaps that is the most inconvenient truth of all.

The future is not built by people who think only about themselves. The future is built by people who recognise that their wellbeing is inseparable from the wellbeing of others.

A future built only on me will eventually collapse under the weight of nobody cares.

A future built on we may become strong enough to carry generations yet unborn.

The choice, as history repeatedly reminds us, remains ours.

About Ing. Professor Douglas Boateng

Ing. Professor Douglas Boateng is a pioneering international industrial, manufacturing, and production systems engineer, governance strategist, and Pan-African thought leader whose work continues to shape boardroom thinking, supply chain transformation, and industrialisation across both the continent and globally. As Africa’s first appointed Professor Extraordinaire in Supply Chain Management, he has consistently championed the integration of procurement, value chain, industrialisation strategy, and governance into national and continental development agendas, aligning practice with purpose and long-term impact. An International Chartered Director and Chartered Engineer, he has received numerous lifetime achievement awards and authored several authoritative books. He is also the scribe of the globally acclaimed and widely followed daily NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom), which continues to inspire reflection, accountability, and purposeful living among audiences worldwide. His work is driven by a simple yet powerful belief: Africa’s transformation will not come from rhetoric but from deliberate action, strong institutions, and leaders willing to build for future generations.

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