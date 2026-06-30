What is wrong with us: The future did not fail us. We failed the future

Ing. Professor Douglas Boateng Chartered Director (UK) • Chartered Engineer (UK) • Fellow Institute of Directors (UK) • Fellow Ghana Institution of Engineering

History rarely returns to punish nations. More often, nations quietly recreate history through the choices they repeatedly make, the lessons they repeatedly ignore, and the mistakes they repeatedly excuse. Could one of the continent’s greatest tragedies be that people continue to blame yesterday for problems they are still creating today?

WHEN HISTORY BECOMES A MIRROR RATHER THAN A MEMORY

One of the most comforting stories societies tell themselves is that history simply happens to them. It is an attractive belief because it suggests that today's difficulties are little more than the lingering shadows of yesterday's mistakes. It allows nations to see themselves primarily as victims of circumstances inherited rather than architects of circumstances repeated. If history is responsible, then perhaps we bear less responsibility for the present.

Yet history is rarely so forgiving. History is not an independent force that periodically returns to reward virtue or punish failure. It is far more demanding than that. It quietly reflects the values we embrace, the habits we tolerate, the compromises we justify, and the decisions we repeatedly make long before their consequences become visible. Every generation inherits a past, but every generation also edits the future. Whether that future becomes a story of progress or recurring disappointment depends less on fate than on the choices ordinary people make every single day.

Perhaps this explains why some nations appear trapped in familiar cycles. Governments change. Political parties change. Constitutions evolve. Development plans acquire new names. Elections generate fresh optimism. Yet corruption merely changes its clothing, poor planning adopts a different vocabulary, short-term thinking survives every political transition, and environmental neglect patiently waits for another opportunity to expose itself. The faces change, but the patterns remain remarkably familiar.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): History is not a visitor that knocks on the door. It is a mirror that reflects the habits we refuse to change.

That observation is uncomfortable because it shifts responsibility from fate to us. Many problems are renewed, not inherited. We often think we're paying for past decisions, but we also keep making similar choices. A nation that neglects maintenance shouldn't be surprised by failing infrastructure. A society underinvesting in education shouldn't expect highly skilled workers. People tolerating corruption for their interests shouldn't be surprised when it weakens institutions. History, in other words, is rarely repeated by accident. More often, it is repeated through participation.

WHEN CONSEQUENCES ARRIVE, WE CALL THEM MISFORTUNE

Few examples illustrate this truth more clearly than the recurring floods experienced across many developing cities. Long before the first clouds gather, engineers warn about blocked drainage systems. Urban planners caution against building on waterways and floodplains. Environmental experts publish reports explaining the consequences of destroying wetlands and natural drainage channels. Local authorities identify illegal developments. Communities recognise the risks because they see them every day. Yet little changes.

Months later, the rains arrive. Rivers simply follow the paths that nature assigned to them long before modern cities existed. Water searches for space that human behaviour has steadily taken away. Homes flood. Businesses close. Roads collapse. Families count their losses. Public anger understandably follows, and attention immediately turns towards the weather, climate change, or government. All deserve discussion.

But beneath the floodwaters lies another story, one that began years before the first drop of rain ever fell. It began with the drain nobody cleared, the planning regulation nobody enforced, the illegal structure everybody noticed but few challenged, and the wetland gradually sacrificed for short term convenience.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): The flood that arrives tomorrow often begins as a compromise nobody challenged yesterday.

Nature, in many respects, has remained remarkably consistent. Rain still falls. Rivers still seek the lowest ground. Gravity continues to obey the same laws it always has. What has changed is often human behaviour. We increasingly expect nature to accommodate our indiscipline instead of recognising that sustainable development requires us to respect nature's boundaries rather than negotiate with them.

THE PROSPERITY WE ADMIRE WAS BUILT THROUGH HABITS, NOT HEADLINES

The same principle extends far beyond environmental stewardship into the very foundations of economic development. Many countries passionately discuss industrialisation while importing far more than they produce. They celebrate consumption more enthusiastically than production, admire finished products while paying comparatively little attention to the industries capable of manufacturing them, and then wonder why unemployment remains stubbornly high and productivity struggles to keep pace with aspiration. History again offers a different lesson.

South Korea, Singapore, Germany, and Japan all achieved their economic and industrial successes through deliberate, consistent efforts and long-term planning rather than hope or speeches. These societies understood that meaningful change takes generations, involving patience, correction, and sustained commitment.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): Prosperity is rarely an event. It is usually a habit repeated long enough to become a national character.

History's greatest lesson is that nations don't prosper from rare brilliant decisions but from millions of disciplined ordinary citizens. The future isn't just shaped by dramatic moments but by habits that seem ordinary today yet become extraordinary when practised consistently.

THE DANGEROUS COMFORT OF BLAMING EVERYTHING EXCEPT OURSELVES

One of humanity's greatest strengths is its ability to identify problems, but a weakness is recognising them within ourselves. We condemn corruption but sometimes offer bribes for convenience. We complain about public services yet arrive late and treat punctuality as someone else's issue. We want clean cities but litter, criticise weak institutions yet ignore regulations, and expect top government results while contributing little to sustain them. Society is like a football team where everyone blames others after a loss, ignoring mistakes and lack of teamwork. The goalkeeper blames defenders, defenders blame midfielders, midfielders blame the striker, and the striker blames the weather. Few dare to look in the mirror. The humour is irresistible, but the lesson is uncomfortable.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): The easiest problem to solve is often somebody else's.

Genuine transformation is hard because it's easier to blame leaders than acknowledge that governments inherit societal values. When culture decays, institutions weaken, but integrity in homes and communities builds national strength. Sustainable growth begins with character, not laws.

WHY THE WORLD'S MOST SUCCESSFUL SOCIETIES THINK IN GENERATIONS

History shows impatient societies often overlook an important lesson. The nations we admire today didn't prosper due to miraculous policies or perfect leaders but because they embraced patience, consistency, and continuity. Japan's recovery took decades; Singapore's rise was due to sustained discipline; South Korea's industrialisation spanned generations; Germany's strength came from long-term commitment to engineering, education, and stability; China's rise also took decades. These countries experienced political leadership, but their transformation was driven by cultures valuing perseverance and consistency over impatience and spectacle. Many developing nations expect problems from decades to vanish in a single political term, but issues like housing deficits, weak education, and environmental degradation didn't form overnight. Why then expect quick solutions?

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): A tree that took fifty years to disappear cannot always be replaced within five.

This should not excuse poor governance. Governments must stay accountable for competence, transparency, and results. Accountability also means honesty about the time needed for real change. Citizens demanding sustainable change must be ready to support the discipline, patience, and continuity that make it possible.

WHEN DISCIPLINE BECOMES A NATIONAL CULTURE

If history is a mirror rather than a memory, the remedy is in changing behaviours, not just governments. Societies must become more future-oriented, weighing decisions for long-term effects. Education should promote critical thinking, civic responsibility, entrepreneurship, environmental care, and ethics, alongside academics. Institutions must be stronger than personalities because enduring progress depends on them. Citizens also need to see accountability as a duty for everyone, not just governments, covering businesses, communities, families, faith groups, and individuals. Small actions like avoiding litter, respecting property, fighting corruption, being punctual, paying taxes, mentoring, and pursuing excellence often shape nations more than speeches, even if they rarely make headlines.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): Wisdom is not merely learning from history. Wisdom is refusing to repeatedly audition for the same mistake.

Many societies have many ideas but lack follow-through. Initiatives are launched, celebrated, then abandoned, only to reappear under new names. Development needs consistency, not just inspiration. A child needs ongoing education, a business requires continuous effort, and a nation’s prosperity depends on disciplined actions. Success comes from steady commitment, not one-off achievements.

WHAT IS WRONG WITH US?

Perhaps we have finally arrived at the question that has quietly accompanied this entire reflection. What is wrong with us is not that history continues to return. History is not returning.

We are. We return to familiar habits because they feel comfortable. We return to familiar shortcuts because they appear convenient. We return to familiar excuses because they protect us from uncomfortable self-examination. We return to familiar indifference because changing behaviour demands effort. Then we express surprise when familiar outcomes greet us once again.

Perhaps the future has never failed us at all. Perhaps the future is quietly asking why it keeps inheriting consequences that should have been corrected long before it arrived.

NyansaKasa (Final Reflection): Tomorrow is rarely destroyed by tomorrow. It is usually damaged by what today refuses to confront.

And perhaps that is the most inconvenient truth of all. The future isn't shaped by one election, leader, or policy, but by millions of daily choices made by ordinary people. Habits define a nation's character. Ignoring lessons, warnings, reforms, injustices, and shortsighted decisions becomes someone else's future.

History will ask if we had the courage to change the habits that created our challenges. Nations are rarely imprisoned by their past, but by the behaviours they choose to preserve.

The question, therefore, is no longer whether history will revisit us. The question is whether we finally have the wisdom to stop revisiting history ourselves.

About Ing. Professor Douglas Boateng

Ing. Professor Douglas Boateng is a pioneering international industrial, manufacturing, and production systems engineer, governance strategist, and Pan-African thought leader whose work continues to shape boardroom thinking, supply chain transformation, and industrialisation across both the continent and globally. As Africa’s first appointed Professor Extraordinaire in Supply Chain Management, he has consistently championed the integration of procurement, value chain, industrialisation strategy, and governance into national and continental development agendas, aligning practice with purpose and long-term impact. An International Chartered Director and Chartered Engineer, he has received numerous lifetime achievement awards and authored several authoritative books. He is also the scribe of the globally acclaimed and widely followed daily NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom), which continues to inspire reflection, accountability, and purposeful living among audiences worldwide. His work is driven by a simple yet powerful belief: Africa’s transformation will not come from rhetoric but from deliberate action, strong institutions, and leaders willing to build for future generations.

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