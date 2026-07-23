Mahama’s future plans remain an NDC matter—Gbande

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, says any decision regarding President John Dramani Mahama’s future will be determined through the party’s internal structures and not public discussions.
Speaking on JoyPrime on Wednesday, 22 July, Mr Gbande questioned the certainty of claims that President Mahama would not contest again, stressing that such matters are not discussed outside the party’s established channels.
Responding to the claim that President Mahama would not contest again, Mr Gbande asked, "How did you know that he's not contesting anymore?"
He said President Mahama does not communicate important party matters outside the party’s internal meetings and that NDC executives would be informed if the president intended to make any announcement regarding his plans.
"The president doesn't speak to the party outside the party boardroom. We are his party executives," Mr Gbande said.
He explained that President Mahama’s position as leader of the NDC means that discussions about his plans involve the party leadership.
"The president didn't make himself; the party made him. He's a leader of the party. That conversation I've indicated many times—that is not a conversation for anybody. It's a conversation for a certain class of individuals," he stated.
Mr Gbande added that the NDC remains central to decisions concerning its leader, noting that President Mahama’s views are important in determining the party’s direction.
"We control him. He's our leader. He's the leader of the party. What the leader of the party says, plus what he thinks, is what takes place," he said.
He, however, suggested that discussions about future electoral decisions are premature, pointing out that President Mahama is still early in his current term.
"He's tired. But we are not there yet. The man is just two years in power," Mr Gbande added.
Mr Gbande’s comments come amid discussions about whether President Mahama will seek another term, but he maintained that such matters will be addressed through the appropriate structures of the NDC.
Latest Stories
-
Ejisu Assembly members locked out as no-confidence bid against MCE stalls
6 minutes
-
Ato Forson says Big Push contractors not owed despite spending GH¢6.5bn of GH¢30bn allocation
21 minutes
-
Sammy Gyamfi rebuts Abena Osei-Asare’s claims linking GoldBod to BoG losses
42 minutes
-
Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister
53 minutes
-
Veep joins Sister Cities’ 70th anniversary in Washington, calls for stronger Africa partnerships
59 minutes
-
Why Rogers and Palmer will thrive together in Alonso’s Chelsea
1 hour
-
Tech titan ordered to pay ex-wife $644m in divorce settlement
1 hour
-
They became best friends – then discovered they were brother and sister
1 hour
-
Experts challenge culture of silence among men on mental health
1 hour
-
How is it a crime if US$279m is allocated to Gold Board? – Sammy Gyamfi questions Abena Osei-Asare
1 hour
-
UniMAC Debate champions meet Vice-Chancellor ahead of commonwealth debate competition in sydney
1 hour
-
UK retail sales get surprise boost from hot weather and World Cup
1 hour
-
Star US Supreme Court lawyer Goldstein to be sentenced for tax crimes
1 hour
-
Inconvenient Truth: When the Elephants Forget the Grass
1 hour
-
No rift with Agriculture Ministry over funds release — Ato Forson
1 hour