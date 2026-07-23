National | Politics

Mahama’s future plans remain an NDC matter—Gbande

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  23 July 2026 2:15pm
Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande
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The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, says any decision regarding President John Dramani Mahama’s future will be determined through the party’s internal structures and not public discussions.

Speaking on JoyPrime on Wednesday, 22 July, Mr Gbande questioned the certainty of claims that President Mahama would not contest again, stressing that such matters are not discussed outside the party’s established channels.

Responding to the claim that President Mahama would not contest again, Mr Gbande asked, "How did you know that he's not contesting anymore?"

He said President Mahama does not communicate important party matters outside the party’s internal meetings and that NDC executives would be informed if the president intended to make any announcement regarding his plans.

"The president doesn't speak to the party outside the party boardroom. We are his party executives," Mr Gbande said.

He explained that President Mahama’s position as leader of the NDC means that discussions about his plans involve the party leadership.

"The president didn't make himself; the party made him. He's a leader of the party. That conversation I've indicated many times—that is not a conversation for anybody. It's a conversation for a certain class of individuals," he stated.

Mr Gbande added that the NDC remains central to decisions concerning its leader, noting that President Mahama’s views are important in determining the party’s direction.

"We control him. He's our leader. He's the leader of the party. What the leader of the party says, plus what he thinks, is what takes place," he said.

He, however, suggested that discussions about future electoral decisions are premature, pointing out that President Mahama is still early in his current term.

"He's tired. But we are not there yet. The man is just two years in power," Mr Gbande added.

Mr Gbande’s comments come amid discussions about whether President Mahama will seek another term, but he maintained that such matters will be addressed through the appropriate structures of the NDC.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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