Agyinasare storms Pakistan with leadership conference and miracle crusade

Archbishop Dr Charles Agyinasare

Archbishop Dr Charles Agyinasare, Founder and Prelate of Perez Chapel International, has commenced his fifth missionary visit to Pakistan, a strategic outreach taking place from 9th to 18th June 2026.

He is reported to have been the first black person to hold an open-air campaign in Pakistan in 2006 with thousands in attendance.

At a time when it was not safe to do so because America had attacked Afghanistan after September 11th 2001.

The mission set off in Accra, Ghana, where Archbishop Agyinasare and his delegation of nine departed for Dubai before continuing to Karachi, Pakistan. They were warmly welcomed on arrival by pastors, church leaders, and members of the Christian community who had gathered in anticipation of the ministry activities scheduled across several cities.

The first phase of the mission took place in Hyderabad a distance of 175 km from Karachi with the IGNITE Ministers’ Conference on Wednesday, 10th June 2026. The gathering brought together thousands of pastors, ministers, church workers, and Christian leaders from various regions of Pakistan for a time of leadership development, spiritual empowerment, and biblical teaching.

The conference took off featuring a powerful ministry session by Evangelist Francis Agyinasare on “The Baptism of the Holy Ghost.” As the message was preached, many participants responded to the call for the infilling of the Holy Spirit. Worship, prayer, and celebration filled the auditorium as numerous ministers and believers testified to receiving a fresh encounter with God, with many speaking in tongues for the first time.

Ministering on the theme “The Power of the Word of God,” Archbishop Agyinasare delivered a profound message emphasizing the authority, reliability, and transformative power of Scripture. He challenged participants to build their lives and ministries upon God’s Word, stressing that every genuine revival, church growth movement, and lasting societal transformation is rooted in a deep commitment to biblical truth.

The conference atmosphere was marked by intense spiritual hunger, expectation, and renewed passion for ministry. Church leaders received fresh encouragement and practical insights for effective ministry in a challenging environment.

A significant highlight of the conference was the donation of ten thousand(10,000) copies of Archbishop Agyinasare’s discipleship and doctrinal series, “Rooted and Built Up in Him” Volumes 1–4, translated into Urdu for wider accessibility among pastors and believers throughout Pakistan. The books were distributed to church leaders as part of an ongoing effort to strengthen discipleship, biblical literacy, and sound doctrine within the Pakistani Church.

Although the conference was primarily intended as a leadership gathering, God’s healing power was evident throughout the meetings. An elderly man who had relied on a walking stick for five years because of severe leg pain received prayer and was later seen walking freely without assistance, carrying his stick on his shoulder as worshippers erupted in praise and thanksgiving.

What began as a leadership conference quickly developed into an atmosphere of revival and expectation that set the stage for the first major evangelistic outreach of the mission—the Festival of Miracles in Hyderabad.

Despite temperatures exceeding 46°C and fierce sandstorms sweeping through the city, thousands of people gathered for the meeting. Families, young people, church members, and community residents packed the venue, demonstrating remarkable determination and spiritual hunger as they came seeking salvation, healing, deliverance, and renewal.

Associate Evangelist to Dr Agyinasare, Rev Francis Agyinasare, preached a powerful message of salvation and led thousands to receive Jesus Christ as Lord.

Archbishop Agyinasare took over and shared on how Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever. He then prayed for the sick, numerous testimonies of healing and divine intervention were reported.

Among the testimonies recorded were:

• An elderly woman who abandoned her walking stick after being healed of severe chronic back pain.

• A man who testified that three years of persistent leg and back pain disappeared instantly following prayer.

• A worshipper who reported receiving sight in an eye that had reportedly been blind from birth.

• A man who testified that six months of severe kidney pain vanished completely after prayer.

• A twelve-year-old girl who had reportedly been unable to speak since birth and was said to have spoken following prayer ministry.

These testimonies, together with many others being documented and verified, created an atmosphere of celebration, gratitude, and renewed faith throughout the gathering.

As reports of healings, salvations, and spiritual renewal spread across Hyderabad and surrounding communities, anticipation rapidly increased for the next phase of the mission.

The outreach now continues in Karachi with the IGNITE Ministers’ Conference and Festival of Miracles. The mission will subsequently proceed to Gujranwala, Lahore and Islamabad before it concludes. We hope to bring you to speed on every step of the journey.

Through evangelism, discipleship, leadership development, and the demonstration of God’s power, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare’s Pakistan Mission continues to strengthen the Church and impact lives across the nation.

With church leaders empowered, believers encouraged, and testimonies of healing emerging from the opening meetings, the mission is already gaining significant momentum. If the scenes witnessed in Hyderabad are any indication, Pakistan may be experiencing one of the most significant seasons of Christian outreach, leadership empowerment, and spiritual renewal in recent years.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.