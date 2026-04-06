Beverly View Plus Hotel draws crowds amid coastal Easter rush in Volta

Coastal communities in the Volta Region recorded heightened activity during this year’s Easter celebrations, with large numbers of residents and visitors converging on towns such as Keta, Dzelukope, Tegbi, Woe, Anlo Afiadenyigba and Anloga.

The Easter period, marked by religious observances, social gatherings and tourism-related activities, saw increased patronage of beaches, guesthouses and local businesses across the coastal belt. Traders, transport operators and food vendors reported strong demand, reflecting a growing trend in domestic travel during national holidays.

In Tegbi, Beverly View Plus Hotel emerged as one of the prominent accommodation centres during the festivities, hosting a mix of individual travellers, families and organised groups. The relatively new facility recorded significant patronage throughout the holiday period.

Some guests indicated that discounted room rates, reportedly up to 50 per cent, influenced their decision to stay, particularly during a peak travel season when accommodation costs typically rise.

Observations during the celebrations showed sustained demand for rooms, with increased foot traffic also recorded in surrounding communities. This trend highlights the growing pressure on hospitality infrastructure within the coastal corridor, especially during major festive seasons.

Patrons also cited service delivery, food availability and overall facility conditions as part of their experience, noting that the emergence of newer establishments is gradually reshaping expectations within the local tourism sector.

Beyond accommodation services, Beverly View Plus Hotel was associated with one of the key side events of the Easter celebrations—the Mr and Miss Anlo Tourism Ambassador Pageant 2026. Organisers confirmed that private sector support contributed to the programme, which aims to promote cultural awareness and youth engagement in tourism advocacy.

Across Keta and Anloga, beaches and public spaces remained busy throughout the holiday period, while neighbouring communities such as Woe and Dzelukope also recorded spillover economic activity.

However, the rise in visitor numbers has again drawn attention to infrastructure gaps in areas such as accommodation capacity, sanitation and waste management. Observers note that sustaining the region’s growing appeal as a tourist destination will depend on coordinated improvements across these sectors.

As the celebrations conclude, this year’s Easter festivities have once again highlighted the dual role of coastal Volta communities as cultural hubs and emerging tourism destinations, with facilities such as Beverly View Plus Hotel reflecting ongoing growth within the local hospitality industry.

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