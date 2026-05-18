Ghana on alert following Ebola outbreak in Uganda and DR Congo – Ministry of Health

How Uganda is fighting to contain another Ebola outbreak

The Ministry of Health has assured the public that Ghana has not recorded any suspected or confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), despite recent outbreaks reported in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In a press release, the ministry said updates from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Africa CDC indicate that confirmed and suspected Ebola cases have recently been detected in the two African countries.

The ministry noted that precautionary measures have already been activated nationwide in collaboration with international health partners to strengthen Ghana’s preparedness and response systems.

According to the statement, surveillance and screening at airports, seaports and land borders have been intensified, while travellers arriving from affected countries are being closely monitored.

Health workers across the country are also being trained and equipped to identify, isolate and manage suspected Ebola cases safely.

The ministry added that public health emergency coordination and rapid response systems had been activated, alongside intensified public education and community awareness campaigns.

Ebola Virus Disease is a severe viral illness transmitted through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected persons or contaminated materials and surfaces. Symptoms include fever, weakness, headache, vomiting, diarrhoea and, in severe cases, bleeding.

The Ministry of Health urged the public to remain calm and adhere to preventive measures, including regular handwashing, avoiding contact with bodily fluids of sick persons, and reporting suspected symptoms promptly to the nearest health facility.

The ministry also advised against handling dead bodies without proper protection and cautioned the public to avoid eating sick or dead wild animals.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.