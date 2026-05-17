Rwanda, DRC border close over fears of Ebola outbreak

Audio By Carbonatix
The borders connecting Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in Rubavu District were closed on Sunday following the Ebola outbreak in DRC.
The Mayor of Rubavu District in Rwanda's Western Province, Prosper Mulindwa, told local media that the closure of the borders linking Goma and Rubavu-Gisenyi border will remain in place for an indefinite period as part of measures aimed at preventing the spread of the deadly disease.
"The borders connecting Goma and Gisenyi have been temporarily closed in response to the Ebola outbreak. We will continue engaging with our residents to explain why this decision was made," Mulindwa said.
He urged residents to remain patient and cooperative, stressing that the decision was taken to safeguard public health and protect communities from possible infections.
Despite the temporary closure, health authorities continue to screen Rwandans crossing from the DRC, as well as Congolese citizens returning home, who are still being allowed to use the border points under strict health monitoring procedures, according to local media.
The death toll from the latest Ebola outbreak in the DRC has risen to 87, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday, warning that the outbreak is driven by the Bundibugyo strain, for which no strain-specific vaccine is currently available, and that it carries a high risk of regional spread.
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