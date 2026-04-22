Beverly View Plus Hotel drives tourism growth along Keta–Anloga coast; operators seek tax relief

The rapid transformation of the Keta–Anloga coastline is increasingly being anchored by new hospitality developments, with Beverly View Plus Hotel in Tegbi emerging as a key symbol of the area’s growing appeal to tourists and investors.

Once considered a quiet fishing community, the coastal stretch is experiencing a steady rise in modern accommodation facilities, driven by increased visitor interest in Ghana’s eastern shoreline. Beverly View Plus Hotel, a newly established facility, is already setting standards in design, scale, and service delivery within the area.

Strategically located a few minutes from the beach, the hotel combines modern comfort with a serene coastal environment—an experience industry observers say is becoming the benchmark for leisure and retreat destinations beyond Ghana’s traditional tourism centres.

A member of the hotel’s management team, Johnmack Edem Akapo, said the facility was developed in response to changing visitor preferences.

He noted that more travellers are deliberately choosing destinations such as Keta and Anloga due to their calm environment and natural attractions, adding that the hotel was designed to meet this demand with facilities catering to both leisure and corporate clients.

He explained that the hotel offers well-furnished rooms, conference and event spaces, and a carefully curated environment suitable for holidays, private functions, and executive retreats.

Early patronage appears to support this positioning, with guests describing the facility as one of the most refined hospitality options in the enclave.

Visitors have highlighted its peaceful environment, cleanliness, and proximity to the beach as key attractions, while corporate groups have praised its infrastructure, organisation, and suitability for retreats and meetings.

The growth of Beverly View Plus Hotel reflects a wider trend across Keta and Anloga, where rising tourist activity is driving increased investment in hospitality infrastructure. Weekends and holiday periods now attract a steady flow of visitors, positioning the area as an emerging coastal tourism destination.

However, operators say sustaining this momentum remains a challenge. Investors in the sector have raised concerns about the current tax regime, which they describe as burdensome for new and expanding businesses.

They argue that high operational costs, coupled with significant initial capital investment, make it difficult for emerging hospitality enterprises to grow without policy support.

Stakeholders are therefore calling on the government to introduce targeted tax incentives for businesses in developing tourism zones. They say such measures would encourage further investment, create jobs, and strengthen the region’s growing tourism economy.

For now, Beverly View Plus Hotel stands as both a product and a driver of the Keta–Anloga coastal transformation, reflecting the potential of the area as an emerging tourism hub. Operators, however, maintain that sustained growth will depend largely on supportive fiscal policies and investment-friendly reforms.

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