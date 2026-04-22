Volta Immigration commander urges border communities’ support as IMMILAC launches in Volta region

The Volta Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, DCI Peter Yao Nkrumah, has called on residents of border communities to support immigration officers—particularly women—in efforts to combat human trafficking.

He said immigration personnel, especially female officers, are at the forefront of efforts to protect vulnerable groups such as women and children, stressing that modern security threats have become “asymmetric” and require stronger collaboration between security agencies and the public.

Mr Nkrumah made the remarks during a blood donation and eye screening exercise held to mark the climax of activities for the launch of the Immigration Ladies Association (IMMILAC), Volta Chapter. The event was held under the theme: “Be a Hero, Save a Life, Check your Vision, Protect your Future.”

The week-long activities included a float and clean-up exercise through the principal streets of Ho, with participation from both female and male officers. The programme concluded with a blood donation drive and free eye screening exercise, supported by the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Addressing concerns about immigration checkpoints at Asikuma and Sogakope, Mr Nkrumah clarified that the checkpoints are intended to strengthen national security and protect lives, and not to harass citizens or undermine traditional authorities. He called for continued support from chiefs and residents.

The Blood Programmes Coordinator at the Ho Teaching Hospital, Phanuel Mordzifa, underscored the importance of voluntary blood donation, noting that blood remains irreplaceable in medical care. He added that second-cycle institutions contribute a significant proportion of Ghana’s blood supply, warning of increased pressure on blood banks during school holidays.

The Volta Regional Representative of IMMILAC, Superintendent Lauriel Owusu, said the decision to end the celebrations with a blood donation exercise reflected the association’s commitment to lifesaving initiatives. She encouraged the public to donate blood and dispelled misconceptions surrounding the practice, adding that IMMILAC would continue to undertake similar interventions to support society.

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