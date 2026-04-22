Volta Immigration commander urges border communities’ support as IMMILAC launches in Volta region

Audio By Carbonatix
The Volta Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, DCI Peter Yao Nkrumah, has called on residents of border communities to support immigration officers—particularly women—in efforts to combat human trafficking.
He said immigration personnel, especially female officers, are at the forefront of efforts to protect vulnerable groups such as women and children, stressing that modern security threats have become “asymmetric” and require stronger collaboration between security agencies and the public.
Mr Nkrumah made the remarks during a blood donation and eye screening exercise held to mark the climax of activities for the launch of the Immigration Ladies Association (IMMILAC), Volta Chapter. The event was held under the theme: “Be a Hero, Save a Life, Check your Vision, Protect your Future.”
The week-long activities included a float and clean-up exercise through the principal streets of Ho, with participation from both female and male officers. The programme concluded with a blood donation drive and free eye screening exercise, supported by the Ho Teaching Hospital.
Addressing concerns about immigration checkpoints at Asikuma and Sogakope, Mr Nkrumah clarified that the checkpoints are intended to strengthen national security and protect lives, and not to harass citizens or undermine traditional authorities. He called for continued support from chiefs and residents.
The Blood Programmes Coordinator at the Ho Teaching Hospital, Phanuel Mordzifa, underscored the importance of voluntary blood donation, noting that blood remains irreplaceable in medical care. He added that second-cycle institutions contribute a significant proportion of Ghana’s blood supply, warning of increased pressure on blood banks during school holidays.
The Volta Regional Representative of IMMILAC, Superintendent Lauriel Owusu, said the decision to end the celebrations with a blood donation exercise reflected the association’s commitment to lifesaving initiatives. She encouraged the public to donate blood and dispelled misconceptions surrounding the practice, adding that IMMILAC would continue to undertake similar interventions to support society.
Latest Stories
-
Creativity is from life and is still very alive…
3 minutes
-
Email Marketing in 2026: Why you’re probably doing it wrong
12 minutes
-
GCMC flags safety risks as 30% of gas cylinders Fail inspection under recirculation model
22 minutes
-
EU-funded Training Centre in Ahafo left to rot four years after commissioning
38 minutes
-
Blackrock owner warns of ‘crippling’ electricity bills as Keta–Anloga businesses struggle
46 minutes
-
Volta Immigration commander urges border communities’ support as IMMILAC launches in Volta region
54 minutes
-
Beverly View Plus Hotel drives tourism growth along Keta–Anloga coast; operators seek tax relief
58 minutes
-
Kumasi stakeholders call for urgent action on air pollution amid data gaps
1 hour
-
Former CAF General Secretary Mosengo-Omba files nomination to contest DR Congo FA presidency
1 hour
-
Agave-Lakpo kingmakers destool Afevime Gate Sub Chief over insubordination
1 hour
-
Bundesliga side Freiburg track Ghanaian forward Prince Amoako Jr
1 hour
-
NPP to hold ‘Yen Suro Ahunahuna’ protest in Sunyani over party official’s arrest
2 hours
-
12 CSOs seek to join Supreme Court OSP case as amicus curiae
2 hours
-
Today’s front pages: Wednesday, April 22, 2026
2 hours
-
Between Hope and Exploitation: The hidden truth about migration in a globalized world
2 hours