I leave Liverpool exactly where it belongs – Slot

Arne Slot says he is leaving Liverpool "exactly where it belongs: among Europe's elite" after he was sacked as head coach on Saturday.

The Dutchman, 47, won the Premier League title in his first campaign but was dismissed by the club's hierarchy after the Reds finished fifth in the league this season, 25 points behind champions Arsenal.

Liverpool will open formal talks with former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola this week over becoming their new head coach.

In an emotional open letter published in the Liverpool Echo, external, Slot said fans made him feel welcome from the start and helped him on his path. "That is something I cherish," he added.

"I leave with complete confidence in what lies ahead.

"The players who have given so much to this club, who have upheld its values and helped create so many unforgettable moments, have built foundations that will endure."

Despite suffering 20 defeats in all competitions, Slot secured Liverpool's place in next season's Champions League.

"Securing Champions League football was an important responsibility and one that ensures Liverpool can continue competing at the highest level next season and beyond," he added.

"Change is part of football, but I know that this club will continue to make its people proud.

"When I first stood beneath that sign in the Anfield tunnel, I knew what this club demanded. I leave knowing we never stopped striving for it."

Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss in 2024, following the German's nine years as manager.

He made a dream start to his tenure as coach when he delivered the club's 20th league title in front of the home supporters at Anfield with four games to spare.

"It was made even more meaningful because you got to enjoy it with us," said Slot. "Singing our songs, cheering the goals. And on the day we lifted the trophy, you were there - lining the streets outside the stadium, filling Anfield in anticipation.

"Having had much of that taken from you in 2020, it was never lost on me how much it mattered that you were part of it all.

"Seeing you come together in your hundreds of thousands on the streets of Liverpool for the title celebrations only reinforced that idea.

"Liverpool's 20th league title belongs to all of us and it will remain an important chapter in its history. For that we should all be proud.

"This club will always judge itself by the biggest honours. That is how it should be."

Liverpool lifted their 20th league title in front of supporters at Anfield last year

In his letter, Slot paid tribute to the late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, who died in a car crash alongside his brother Andre Silva as the players were preparing to return for pre-season training last summer.

The Dutchman said Jota's passing was "indescribable", but added, "the love, compassion and support shown by the Liverpool family was extraordinary".

Slot said: "As I leave this club, it would be remiss of me not to say that the way you honoured Diogo and stood together in his memory will stay with me forever.

"The connection we share goes beyond football, beyond European nights under the Anfield lights or the sound of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' being sung from The Kop."

Slot also told fans he was "privileged to witness first-hand your spirit of compassion and unity" during the club's trophy parade in May 2025, when Paul Doyle drove his car through the crowds on Water Street in the city centre.

Doyle was jailed for 21 years and six months in December for charges including dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

"It is a spirit that has carried this city through difficult moments before, and one that I hope will help bring the justice and accountability so many have campaigned for over many years," he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.