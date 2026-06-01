Konate expresses sadness over Liverpool exit

France defender Ibrahima Konate is "deeply saddened" that he was unable to say goodbye to Liverpool supporters after confirmation he will leave the club this summer.

Konate, 27, joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2021 for £35m on a five-year contract and had previously been in talks to extend his stay at Anfield.

However, those discussions came to an end amid a gap between the centre-half and the club over his value and wages.

Konate made 183 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions and won the Premier League, FA Cup, and two League Cups.

The Frenchman thanked fans in a post on his Instagram account, saying, "your love, your energy, and your incredible support" during his time on Merseyside.

But he was upset that he did not get the opportunity to say farewell to them in Liverpool's final Premier League game of the season, against Bournemouth, a week ago.

"I am deeply saddened that I didn't get the chance to say goodbye to all of you at the last game. At that moment, I didn't know it would be my final time wearing this shirt in front of you," wrote Konate.

"Anfield is truly a special place, and playing in front of you was something I never took for granted.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything. I love you all and will carry Liverpool with me wherever I go. This isn't an easy goodbye, but it's time for a new challenge and a new chapter."

Liverpool said in a statement that Konate "will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for the contribution he made" and that everyone at the club "wishes him the best for the future".

Konate said playing for Liverpool has been "an honour", and he leaves with "memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life".

He added, "We've shared incredible moments together. Highs and lows, trophies, challenges, lifelong friendships, and heartbreaking moments that will stay with us forever, none more painful than losing our brother Diogo [Jota].

"Losing my father this year was one of the hardest periods of my life, but even through hardship, my commitment to this club never changed. During the toughest moments, I gave everything I had for this badge."

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