Final funeral rites for actress Beverly Afaglo set for August 7

Audio By Carbonatix
The final funeral rites of Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo will be held on Friday, August 7, 2026, at the Lashibi Funeral Home in the Greater Accra Region.
The funeral arrangements were disclosed during a one-week memorial held on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Green Flavour Events Centre in Community 9, Tema, where family, colleagues and members of the public gathered to pay their respects.
Mourners filled the venue to honour the late actress, whose contributions to Ghana’s film industry spanned over two decades.
The event was marked by a symbolic release of white balloons, reflecting a sombre atmosphere of grief and remembrance.
The actress died on Sunday, May 24, 2026, after a reported two-year battle with cancer.
She was known for roles in several Ghanaian films, including Return of Beyonce (2006), Crime to Christ (2007) and Girls Connection (2008). Her filmography also featured Never Again (2010), Turn Me On (2010), The Game (2010) and Single Six (2011), among others.
Other productions she appeared in include Equatorial Escape (2011), Secret Burden (2012), The King’s Bride, Total Exchange, PlayBoy, Big Girls Club, CEO and About to Wed.
Afaglo’s death has drawn tributes from across Ghana’s entertainment industry, with colleagues and fans remembering her for her talent and contribution to the film industry.
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