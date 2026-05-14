Council of State eulogises Nana Akuoko Sarpong, pledges support for funeral rites

Audio By Carbonatix
The Council of State on Wednesday eulogised the late Omanhene of the Agogo Traditional Area, Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong, describing him as “a pillar” in Ghana’s political and traditional leadership.
“His death is a great loss to the nation,” it said.
The Council also pledged its support for the funeral rites of the revered chief and assured the Agogo Traditional Council of its representation during the observance ceremonies.
The tribute was made when a delegation from the Agogo Traditional Council and the Funeral Planning Committee paid a courtesy call on the Council of State to formally announce the passing of the revered chief and invite the Council to the one-week observation rites scheduled for June 4, 2026, at the Agogo Palace in Asante Akyem.
Nana Akuoko Sarpong’s death was publicly announced last month, bringing to an end his 51-year reign on the Agogo stool.
Mr Edward Korbly Doe Adjaho, Chairman of the Council of State, said the chief’s passing was not only a loss to Agogo but also a personal loss to many who knew and worked with him.
“You know, Nana’s loss is not only a loss to the traditional area; for some of us it is a personal loss,” he said.
Mr Adjaho recalled his long association with the late chief through the Accra Academy School, Parliament and the Council of State, noting that Nana Akuoko Sarpong remained deeply committed to the development of the school and national service throughout his life.
“Even in the wheelchair, he would come to the school. He loved Accra Academy so much and devoted his time and resources to support the school,” he said.
He described the late Omanhene as “a man of many parts” who played a stabilising role during difficult periods in Ghana’s political history, particularly after the 1981 coup.
“People like him and others were brought in to stabilise the country at one of the most difficult moments of this country,” Mr Adjaho stated.
He noted that Nana Akuoko Sarpong served Ghana in various capacities, including as Secretary for Health, Secretary for the Interior, Member of Parliament and later a member of the Council of State.
“A big tree has fallen,” the Chairman said, adding that the Council would support the traditional council and family to give the late chief a befitting farewell.
Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong, Dompiahene of the Agogo Traditional Area and Chairman of the Funeral Planning Committee, said the delegation considered it necessary to formally inform the Council because Nana Akuoko Sarpong had served the nation and the Council diligently.
“Nana was a true statesman. He was a lawyer, politician and chief. He worked tirelessly and impacted lives,” he said.
Nana Brogya Sarpong explained that the June 4 event would be a traditional one-week observance for a paramount chief, attracting chiefs, representatives of state institutions and personalities from across the country.
Born on August 11, 1938, Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong was enstooled as Omanhene of Agogo in December 1975 at age 38.
A lawyer by profession, he attended Accra Academy, Opoku Ware School, the University of Ghana and the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.
He served as Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North during the Third Republic and later held ministerial positions in the PNDC era, including Health, Interior, and Chieftaincy and Culture.
He also served as a Member of the Council of State in the Fourth Republic.
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