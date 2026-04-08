‘No one is above the law’- Volta Chiefs condemn EOCO over handling of Council of State member’s case

The Volta Region House of Chiefs has criticised the conduct of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in its dealings with Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, describing the agency’s actions as a threat to constitutional order and the rule of law.

In a press statement dated 7th April 2026, the House said it had “followed with deep concern the recent developments surrounding the actions of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO)” in relation to the Council of State member.

“The House is deeply concerned with the manner in which EOCO has handled this matter,” the statement noted.

The chiefs acknowledged a High Court ruling which found that EOCO had acted unlawfully. According to the statement, “the House acknowledges the ruling of the High Court, which determined that EOCO had acted without lawful mandate and in violation of constitutional principles of fairness in its handling of the case. The decision of the Court is clear and unequivocal.”

However, the House expressed alarm over claims by Dr Kwamigah-Atokple that EOCO has continued its actions despite the court’s decision.

“The House has also taken note of the allegation by Dr. Kwamigah-Atokple that, notwithstanding the ruling of the Court, EOCO has continued to pursue actions which openly challenge and defy the authority of the Court by maintaining its investigation and publicly questioning the judgment,” the statement said.

It warned that such conduct undermines Ghana’s democratic framework, stressing that “such conduct is unacceptable in a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law.”

The House further advised EOCO to follow due legal processes if dissatisfied with the court’s ruling.

“If EOCO was dissatisfied with the ruling of the Court, the lawful and proper course available to it was to invoke the appellate processes of the courts,” it stated, adding that “resorting instead to actions that appear to disregard the authority of the Court amounts to conduct that interferes with the administration of justice and undermines public confidence in the legal system.”

Reaffirming the supremacy of the judiciary, the statement emphasised that “the decisions of our courts must be respected under all circumstances. No institution or public office, regardless of its mandate, is above the law.”

The House therefore “strongly condemns the posture adopted by EOCO in this matter,” describing it as “a troubling affront to administrative justice and to the constitutional order of the Republic.”

It called on EOCO “to act with restraint and to demonstrate full respect for the authority of the courts and the principles that govern the rule of law.”

The statement concluded with a reaffirmation of the House’s commitment to “the defence of justice, due process, and the integrity of Ghana’s constitutional institutions.”

The statement was signed by Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs.

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