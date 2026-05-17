Western Regional Council of State Member installed as Nkabomhene of Ahanta Traditional Council

The Western Regional representative on the Council of State, Maxwell Boakye, has been installed as Nkabomhene (King of Unity) of the Ahanta Traditional Council during a colourful traditional ceremony held at Busua.

The ceremony, held at the Ahanta Traditional Council Hall, brought together divisional chiefs, queen mothers, elders and community members in a display of unity and cultural pride.

In a rare collective gesture, the honour was jointly conferred by the Queen Mother and chiefs of the council, symbolising their shared commitment to peace, unity and development within the traditional area.

As part of the ceremony, Mr Boakye was draped in kente cloth, a revered symbol of dignity, honour and acceptance into the Ahanta community.

Addressing the gathering, the chiefs said they had closely monitored Mr Boakye’s activities across various traditional areas in the region and acknowledged his contributions towards promoting peace and unity in communities that had experienced divisions and conflicts.

According to the traditional leaders, his engagements with some traditional councils had helped restore calm and strengthen cooperation among stakeholders.

“Your presence has brought instant unity among members who were previously divided,” the chiefs stated during the ceremony.

They further noted that discussions surrounding the visit had already renewed a collective commitment towards a common development agenda for the Ahanta Traditional Area.

In his remarks, Mr Boakye expressed gratitude to the Ahanta Traditional Council for the honour bestowed on him and pledged his continued support and engagement with traditional authorities across the region.

He stressed the need for stronger collaboration between traditional leadership and governance institutions at the decentralised level to promote peace, unity and sustainable development in communities.

The installation is expected to strengthen relations between traditional authorities and governance structures in the Western Region while promoting social cohesion within the Ahanta Traditional Area.

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