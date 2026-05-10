NPP General Secretary aspirant Sylvester Tetteh tours Western Region for party consultations

New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary aspirant Sylvester Tetteh has continued his nationwide consultation tour, engaging regional and constituency executives in the Western Region.

The meetings focused on discussions about the future of the party, internal organisation and strategies to strengthen the NPP ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Mr Tetteh used the engagements to interact with party executives and supporters on issues affecting the party at both the regional and constituency levels.

As part of the tour, he visited executives in Sekondi Constituency, Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Kwesimintsim Constituency, Takoradi Constituency, Effia Constituency, Wassa East Constituency, Shama Constituency, Ahanta West Constituency and Mpohor Constituency.

Mr Tetteh indicated that the consultations form part of efforts to build stronger engagement with the grassroots and gather ideas on repositioning the party for future electoral success.

He emphasised the need for unity, effective communication and stronger party structures as the NPP works to rebuild and consolidate support across the country.

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