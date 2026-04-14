Western Regional House of Chiefs honours Armah-Kofi Buah for promoting unity and stability

The Western Regional House of Chiefs has honoured the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to restoring stability and unity within the House after years of leadership challenges.

Presenting the honour at the Regional House of Chiefs on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, the President of the House, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, commended the lawmaker for his humility, integrity, and commitment to service.

“Hon. Armah Buah, your character speaks volumes. Real honour lies in humility, wisdom, peace, and love in unity. Therein lies the essence of service that you have embraced. You have demonstrated that humility is the foundation of leadership. Being a peacemaker and unifier is the greatest honour bestowed in our African heritage,” he said.

He further praised the Ellembelle MP, who is also the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, for embodying selflessness and compassion in his leadership.

“We have observed you manifesting the African spirit of selflessness, hospitality, generosity, and compassion. You do not discriminate among people. Your kind-heartedness, empathy, sincerity, and integrity have been the hallmarks of your leadership. You have distinguished yourself as an epitome of decency, hard work, and dedication,” Nana Nketsia added.

The traditional leader also linked Mr. Buah’s efforts to the ideals of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, highlighting his commitment to unity and Pan-African values.

“You stand tall in our region and nation. Your alignment with the Osagyefo’s principles, which affirm the African personality as the basis for a free, united, independent, and self-reliant homeland, is commendable,” he noted.

Receiving the honour, Mr. Armah-Kofi Buah expressed gratitude and described the recognition as both humbling and a call to greater responsibility.

“I am overwhelmed, a little emotional, and surprised. As I listened, I reflected on how far I have come and recognise that it is by the grace of God. Nana, I believe this recognition will serve as a guide to all of us who have chosen the path of public service,” he said.

He stressed the urgent need for unity within the Western Region, warning that division continues to hinder development.

“This region needs to be united. I feel humbled and excited, but also concerned, because we have no option but to unite as one people. Every time there is division, we lose opportunities to drive development in our region,” he emphasised.

Mr. Buah also called on traditional leaders to lead the charge for unity.

“If our chiefs are united and not spending resources on prolonged disputes in the courts, we will be far better off. This region will take its rightful place, because God has endowed it with immense resources. All eyes are on our chiefs, and we seek a united Western Regional House of Chiefs,” he added.

Also present at the event was the Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, who applauded Mr. Buah’s efforts in fostering peace and cohesion.

“About a year ago, considering the situation at the Regional House of Chiefs, we were all concerned. He deserves all the praise and honour being accorded him. Our presence here today is to strengthen the peace and unity we are now witnessing,” he said.

He urged stakeholders to support ongoing efforts to sustain harmony.

“We are here not only to commend him but also to support his efforts by upholding unity in the region. He has become a standard, an encouragement, and an inspiration to many entering public service,” the Minister added.

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