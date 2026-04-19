Eni Ghana and partners to expand healthcare access in Western Region

Eni Ghana Exploration and Production Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Health Service to reinforce primary healthcare delivery and emergency response systems in the Western Region.

The MOU was signed in collaboration with Eni Ghana’s Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) partners; Vitol Upstream Ghana Ltd (Vitol) and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

A release copied to Ghana News Agency on Friday said the initiative would improve access to quality healthcare in remote communities with focus on women and children.

About 180,000 people are expected to benefit from the project, which has the potential to reach up to 380,000 residents across the region, it said.

“Over the four-year period, 2026–2029, the initiative will focus on three key priority areas. These include improving access to primary healthcare through the upgrading of facilities, the provision of reliable electricity and safe water, and the enhancement of maternal, newborn and child health services,” the release said.

“At the same time, it will support the capacity building of healthcare workers in critical areas such as Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (EmONC), clinical governance, safe surgery and vaccine cold-chain management.”

The programme would also engage local communities through education initiatives aimed at promoting better practices in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), waste management, vector control and nutrition.

The release emphasised increased sustainability through community ownership, with strengthened community-based committees playing a crucial role in ensuring local participation and long-term impact.

Eni has been present in Ghana since 2009 with offshore hydrocarbon exploration and production activities, with a present equity production of about 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The company is the operator of the OCTP project with a 44.4% share in partnership with Vitol (35.6%) and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (20%).

The joint venture’s portfolio of projects also includes initiatives in the areas of training, economic diversification, access to water and sanitation, and access to energy.

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