Aflao border plunged into darkness, exposing travellers to attacks – Union Secretary

Emmanuel Kwasi Agbodeka, Secretary to the Cooperative Hiring Car Union, Aflao Branch, has raised alarm over deteriorating security conditions at the Aflao border enclave, attributing the situation to poor lighting and inadequate security presence.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Agbodeka described the stretch from the Border Market to the main border yard as a high-risk zone, particularly at night, due to persistent darkness.

He noted that despite the area being designated as a security zone, it remained poorly lit in the evenings and at dawn, creating opportunities for criminal activities.

Mr Agbodeka said passengers arriving in Ghana through the Aflao border and those in transit to Togo often faced harassment and attacks while attempting to board vehicles at the lorry stations.

He revealed that some unidentified individuals frequently operated within the enclave during early mornings and late evenings, attacking unsuspecting travellers and robbing them of their belongings.

“Just a few days ago, a hiring car driver who is a member of our Union was killed while trying to protect a passenger from being attacked by these criminals,” he stated.

He described the incident as deeply troubling and indicative of the growing insecurity in the area, calling for urgent intervention by the authorities.

Mr Agbodeka appealed for the immediate restoration of streetlights within the border enclave and adjoining markets, as well as increased deployment of police and military personnel, especially during vulnerable hours.

He assured that driver unions were ready to collaborate with security agencies to help improve safety for commuters and traders operating within the area.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Mohammed Amuzu, Assembly Member for the area, told GNA that the issue had been reported to the relevant authorities, but efforts to resolve it had so far not yielded results.

He explained that the fault was attributed to damaged underground cables supplying power to the streetlights, which required replacement or repair.

Alhaji Amuzu said he had proposed an alternative solution of installing overhead connections through the poles to restore lighting, but the suggestion had not been adopted.

Residents and transport operators have since called for urgent action to address the situation and ensure safety at one of the country’s busiest border entry points.

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