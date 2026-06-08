Ghana activates surveillance, isolation systems to counter Ebola threat – Deputy Health Minister

The Government of Ghana has activated surveillance and isolation systems at key border posts to help detect and prevent the spread of the Ebola virus disease in the country.

This came to light when the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah toured the busy Elubo and Aflao posts to assess Ghana’s response strategy to the deadly disease that broke out in Democratic Republic of Congo in mid-May.

Dr Ayensu-Danquah, who is a clinician and surgeon, further pledged swift government action to address identified gaps and strengthen response mechanisms, adding that President John Dramani Mahama had directed the health ministry to ensure that the country was ready to respond to a potential outbreak.

“As a government, it is our duty to ensure that our country and the citizens are safe, and that is what we are doing by assessing our response mechanism to this deadly disease,” she said.

Congo outbreak

The deputy minister’s tour formed part of the government’s broader efforts to reinforce disease surveillance and response capacity amid rising regional risks, following Ebola cases in the DRC and other central African countries.

The World Health Organization in May declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, underscoring the urgency of Ghana’s preparedness measures to protect citizens and prevent cross-border transmission.

Screening, isolation centres in place

At the Aflao and Elubo crossings, the Deputy Minister engaged border security agencies, port health officials and local authorities.

Dr Ayensu-Danquah also led health and local officials to review screening procedures, isolation facilities and coordination mechanisms designed to detect and contain any suspected cases.

The deputy minister was told during briefings that screening, surveillance and isolation protocols were already in place, making Ghana ready to deal with potential cases.

However, health and local officials told the deputy minister that critical gaps, including inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE), limited staffing, and deteriorating infrastructure established during the COVID-19 pandemic, existed.

Dr. Ayensu-Danquah said the government is moving swiftly to address these shortcomings, with plans to rollout modern, fully equipped border health facilities and boost investments in personnel, logistics and essential supplies to strengthen Ghana’s frontline defences.

“The government remains committed to ensuring robust surveillance, screening and response mechanisms are in place to protect the health and safety of Ghanaians,” she said during inspections of screening points, isolation centres and municipal health facilities.

President Mahama health initiatives

The tour underscores a broader push by President Mahama’s administration to prioritise health security, particularly at points of entry where cross-border trade and human movement heighten the risk of disease importation.

President Mahama has made strengthening of the health system through renewed investments in primary healthcare, disease surveillance and frontline infrastructure a focal point of his administration.

The government has rolled out flagship interventions including the Mahama Cares programme and a free primary healthcare policy, alongside the ongoing retooling of hospitals and retraining of health workers to strengthen service delivery and response capacity.

Beyond assessing infrastructure, Dr Ayensu-Danquah’s tour also aimed to strengthen coordination among key agencies, including the Ghana Immigration Service, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and regional health directorates, while identifying resource and training needs to improve emergency response capacity.

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