Congo says nearly 1,000 die of Ebola, confirmed cases rise to 2,473

The number ​of confirmed Ebola ‌cases in the Democratic ​Republic of ​Congo has increased ⁠to 2,473, ​including 999 ​deaths, government data showed on Wednesday.

The ​country's ​public health institute said ‌in its latest report that 50 new ​cases were detected on Monday ​in the ​eastern provinces of Ituri and ⁠North Kivu.

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