Congo says nearly 1,000 die of Ebola, confirmed cases rise to 2,473

Audio By Carbonatix
The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has increased to 2,473, including 999 deaths, government data showed on Wednesday.
The country's public health institute said in its latest report that 50 new cases were detected on Monday in the eastern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu.
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