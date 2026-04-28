Darkness can never overcome darkness – only light can

I sat in my study in Cantonments just as the clock nudged past 8:17 pm. The Hisense air conditioner paused mid-breath, the Samsung television went silent, and for a brief second, the house felt like it was listening. Then darkness. Not dramatic. Not loud. Just… absence.

In that moment, I remembered a conversation almost 10 years ago with a 56-year-old Volta River Authority engineer, Kwame Siaw-Boateng. “Power doesn’t fail suddenly. It warns you quietly—through lack of finance, fuel, and maintenance.” The blackout, he said, is always the final sentence, not the story.

Today, many Ghanaians are reading that sentence again.

The challenge is not that we lack infrastructure. It is that the system is stretched across competing realities. Fuel must be procured. Debts must be serviced. Maintenance must be done. And yet tariffs, collections, and policy decisions often move at a different pace from operational demands. The Electricity Company of Ghana sits at the centre of this delicate balance—expected to distribute power efficiently while carrying the weight of a financially strained ecosystem.

There is, however, another layer to this story—one of communication and preparedness. In moments like these, the role of a government spokesperson is not merely to reassure, but to anticipate. To signal early. To prepare minds before systems fail. A well-timed briefing, even one acknowledging constraints in fuel supply, maintenance cycles, or financial pressures, would not weaken confidence—it would strengthen it.

Because preparation changes everything.

Businesses would stagger production. Households would plan usage. Hospitals and critical services would reinforce backup systems. Investors would adjust expectations, not withdraw them. Transparency, in this context, is not an admission of failure; it is an instrument of stability.

In Lagos, businesses learned long ago to build parallel systems—solar rooftops quietly taking over from diesel. In Nairobi, entire neighbourhoods now rely on hybrid mini-grids that reduce pressure on the national system. In India, demand-side management—simple shifts in when and how electricity is used—has stabilised supply in ways that policy alone could not.

Only recently, news of a fire outbreak around the Akosombo Dam reminded us how fragile the balance is—an estimated loss of nearly 1,000 megawatts is not just a technical figure; it is the quiet disappearance of power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses, a scale we must understand in real terms if we are to adjust our expectations, our consumption, and our collective response.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.