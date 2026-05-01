Wassa Gyapa: Western Regional Minister orders investigation into mining near school after viral video

The Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, has ordered an urgent investigation into illegal mining activities captured in a viral video showing operations dangerously close to the New Cooperative Academy in Wassa Gyapa, despite assurances that the footage is not recent.

The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, sparked public concern over the safety of schoolchildren, as excavators appeared to be operating just meters behind classrooms.

However, both school authorities and the Minister say the footage dates back to November 2024 and does not reflect the current situation on the ground.

Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson

“This incident happened in November 2024. It’s gone viral, but it is not a current situation,” the Minister clarified during a visit to the school.

He assured that the school environment remains safe, adding that authorities are on alert to prevent any recurrence.

“The school is safe, the children are safe, and we’ve asked them to report any such activity to the police immediately,” he said.

Despite this, Mr Nelson expressed deep concern about the proximity of mining activities, whether legal or illegal, to human settlements, particularly schools.

“It is worrying that any mining activity, legal or illegal, would take place this close to a settlement,” he stressed.

The Minister has since directed the Amenfi East Municipal Security Council to identify those behind the operation and ensure that the degraded land is fully reclaimed.

“We will ensure those responsible are identified, brought to book, and made to correct the damage,” he added, warning that persons engaged in similar activities “will not have their peace.”

The Headteacher of New Cooperative Academy, Daniel Ndegoh, explained that the mining site existed long before the school was established, noting that operations had expanded over time.

“We came to meet the site, and it wasn’t as big as it is now. They’ve been operating for more than six years, but I cannot tell whether it is legal or illegal,” he said.

According to him, school authorities initially reported the situation to the Environmental Protection Agency and engaged the operators in discussions to ensure the safety of pupils.

“We reported the issue to the EPA and had a meeting with them, and it was agreed that their activities would not affect the school,” he noted.

Mr Ndegoh further revealed that the miners have not been active at the site for about a year.

“For the past year, I have not seen them on site. The work stopped because they said costs had gone up,” he added.

The incident has once again highlighted the persistent threat of illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, in the Western Region, where several communities continue to grapple with environmental degradation, unsafe landscapes, and risks to public institutions.

Even though the Wassa Gyapa case may not be current, authorities say it reflects a broader pattern of mining activities encroaching on communities, underscoring the need for sustained enforcement and monitoring.

The Regional Minister says he will be meeting with local authorities, including the Municipal Chief Executive and security commanders, to ensure stricter action against offenders and prevent future occurrences.

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