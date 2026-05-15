Another batch of Blue Water Guards commissioned to intensify fight against illegal mining

Government has graduated another batch of Blue Water Guards at the Western Naval Command in Ezinlibo as part of efforts to strengthen the fight against illegal mining and protect the country’s water bodies.

The graduation ceremony, held on Friday, May 15, was attended by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, officials from the Minerals Commission, the Ghana Navy, and other stakeholders in the extractive sector.

The Blue Water Guards initiative, launched in 2025 under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in collaboration with the Minerals Commission and the Ghana Navy, aims to combat the destruction of rivers and streams caused by illegal mining activities popularly known as galamsey.

The initiative seeks to train about 2,000 young people nationwide to monitor river bodies, report illegal mining activities, support enforcement operations, and educate communities on environmental protection. ￼

Addressing the graduating recruits, the Lands Minister said the initiative, which started in the Western and Western North Regions, has now expanded into a nationwide environmental protection force operating in eight regions and more than 100 districts affected by illegal mining.

According to him, 1,617 trained Blue Water Guards have so far been deployed across the country to safeguard rivers and other water bodies from pollution and destruction caused by illegal mining.

“What began as a targeted intervention has today expanded into a nationwide environmental protection force,” the Minister stated.

He explained that the guards are expected to undertake routine patrols along major rivers and tributaries, monitor illegal mining activities, identify and report illegal mining sites, confiscate illegal mining equipment, and engage communities through public education and sensitisation.

The Minister said weekly assessments continue to show encouraging signs, including reductions in illegal mining activities along several rivers, increased public awareness, and improved collaboration between environmental and security agencies.

“Almost every district where we have deployed Blue Water Guards has witnessed improvement in our water systems,” he stated.

He further described the initiative as a strong deterrent to illegal miners who previously operated with impunity within riverine communities.

The Acting Naval Base Commander at Ezinlibo, Commander Samuel Kwaku Boateng-Asiedu, said the latest training programme commenced on April 17, 2026, and combined both theoretical and field exercises to prepare recruits for operations in riverine environments and difficult terrains.

According to him, the training focused on building the recruits’ operational skills, physical fitness, surveillance techniques, and preparedness for field deployment.

Commander Boateng-Asiedu disclosed that out of the 460 recruits who reported for training, 452 successfully met the required standards and graduated.

“As I personally supervised their training, I can confidently say that they are ready,” he stated.

The Blue Water Guards are expected to work closely with the Ghana Navy, Minerals Commission, traditional authorities, and local communities in protecting major rivers, including the Pra, Ankobra, Tano, Bonsa, and Fia, from illegal mining activities.

The government has repeatedly described the protection of Ghana’s water bodies as a national responsibility requiring the support of chiefs, religious leaders, youth groups, civil society organisations, and residents within mining communities.

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