NAIMOS hands over 100 seized galamsey pumping machines to NSA for agriculture project

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has handed over 100 pumping machines to the National Service Authority (NSA), in a strategic effort to convert assets seized from illegal mining activities into productive national resources.
The equipment, originally confiscated from illegal mining sites during enforcement operations, has now been redirected to support Ghana’s agricultural transformation agenda.
The handover was made by the Director of Operations at NAIMOS, Colonel Dominic Buah, and received on behalf of the NSA by its Director-General, Ms. Ruth Dela Seddoh, alongside her deputies, at a brief ceremony.
Ms. Seddoh described the donation as timely and significant, noting that the machines will support the Authority’s expanded farming initiative targeting 20,000 acres of maize and 10,000 acres of tomatoes.
She explained that the project forms part of the broader government’s FEED GHANA initiative, aimed at strengthening food security, reducing reliance on food imports, and creating employment opportunities for young people, particularly national service personnel.
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