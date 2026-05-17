Ghana Civil Aviation Authority celebrates 40 years of aviation excellence with a dinner

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has held a grand finale dinner to climax its month-long 40th anniversary celebrations, with calls for continued collaboration, innovation, and commitment to aviation safety in Ghana.

The event, held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City on Saturday, May 16, brought together stakeholders from the aviation industry, government officials, development partners, invited guests, current and retired staff of the authority, as well as other dignitaries.

The Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, and his deputy, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, were among key personalities who attended the celebration.

Director-General of the GCAA, Rev. Stephen Wilfred Arthur, in his welcome address, thanked guests for joining the authority to celebrate four decades of service to Ghana’s aviation industry.

“I want to express my profound gratitude for making time out of your busy schedules, especially on a weekend when we are trying to wind down after probably a hectic week, to join Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to celebrate 40 years of excellence, 40 years of professionalism, 40 years of taking the skies safer, more secure, and making travel more pleasant for the average passenger or traveller,” he said.

Retired officers of the GCAA delivered a solidarity message during the ceremony, reflecting on the authority’s humble beginnings and the difficult conditions under which staff once worked.

Speaking on behalf of the Civil Aviation Retired Officers Association, the retired officers congratulated the authority for its 40 years of dedicated service to Ghana and the aviation community.

“For four decades, this authority has stood as a guardian of Ghana’s skies, upholding safety, advancing regulatory excellence and connecting our nation to the world,” the statement said.

The retired officers recounted the serious challenges faced in the early years of Ghana’s aviation sector, especially in the 1980s.

“We remember with nostalgia somewhere in 1983, when the International Federation of Airline Pilots Associations pleaded to boycott the Accra Airport because we had no runway lights. We were using ‘bobo’ as runway lights,” they recalled.

They described how obsolete facilities regularly affected operations at the airport.

“Airplanes would be on final approach, and we would lose signals because the facilities were so obsolete. We had a lot of issues,” they said.

According to them, transport conditions for workers were also poor at the time.

“Maintenance workers would be dropped off around Adenta, and the vehicle would not return to pick them up. They had to find their own way back to the airport,” they added.

The retired officers further spoke about the hardships workers endured due to shortages of basic resources.

“There were situations where even fuel for generators was not available. Even tissue paper in the washrooms was an issue,” they stated.

Despite those difficulties, the former officers said they were proud of the transformation of the authority over the years.

“Those of us who were part of this journey have watched with pride as the authority grew from its founding vision into a respected institution recognised across Africa and beyond,” they said.

They praised current staff for maintaining the foundation built by earlier generations and urged the authority to continue striving for excellence.

“The sky is not the limit. It is just the beginning,” they added.

Representatives of the Airline Operators Committee (AOC) also praised the GCAA for its role in safeguarding Ghana’s aviation sector.

Addressing the gathering, the committee said the anniversary reflected “vision, resilience, innovation and commitment to excellence” in Ghana’s civil aviation industry.

“Over the decades, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority has played a critical role in shaping and safeguarding the growth of civil aviation in our country, ensuring that Ghana remains a respected and competitive player within the global aviation industry,” they said.

The committee stressed the importance of cooperation between regulators and operators in ensuring safety and reliability within the industry.

“Aviation thrives on collaboration and the relationship between regulators and operators is essential to maintain safety, efficiency, reliability and passenger confidence,” they said.

The AOC also acknowledged the leadership of Rev. Stephen Wilfred Arthur and the staff of the authority for their dedication and commitment to international standards.

“As we look ahead, sustainability, innovation, digital transformation and enhanced passenger experience will define the future,” the committee added.

Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Mrs Yvonne Nana Afriyie, also congratulated the GCAA on its milestone achievement.

“On behalf of the board, management and staff of Ghana Airports Company Limited, I extend our warmest solidarity and congratulations to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority as you mark 40 years of distinguished service to Ghana and to the aviation community,” she said.

Mrs Afriyie commended the authority for maintaining high standards of safety, security and regulatory oversight over the years.

“The unwavering commitment has ensured that Ghana remains compliant with international aviation standards and continues to earn the trust of passengers, airlines and global partners,” she noted.

She said the collaboration between the GCAA and the Ghana Airports Company Limited had contributed significantly to the growth and modernisation of Ghana’s aviation sector.

“We will continue to build a safe, secure, efficient and competitive aviation ecosystem that serves the people of Ghana and positions our nation as a leading aviation hub in West Africa,” she stated.

Board Chairman of the GCAA, Engineer Simon Allotey, said the authority’s 40-year journey had been built on professionalism, sacrifice and dedication.

“Forty years ago, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority was established with a clear mandate to regulate and oversee civil aviation in Ghana, placing safety, security and efficiency at its core,” he said.

He paid tribute to both past and present staff for their role in helping Ghana achieve strong international aviation safety ratings.

“From the early days of limited tools and equipment to navigating the complexities of a modern aviation sector, your professionalism and dedication have kept Ghana’s skies safe and compliant with global standards,” he stated.

Engineer Allotey said Ghana now enjoys one of the highest compliance ratings for aviation safety standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

He also urged staff and stakeholders to remain committed to innovation and growth as the aviation industry evolves.

“Technology is advancing, air traffic is rising, and public expectations are increasing. Our role is to ensure that GCAA keeps in tandem with these changes without compromising safety,” he added.

Delivering the keynote address, Transport Minister and Member of Parliament for Saboba, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, conveyed congratulations from President John Dramani Mahama to the authority.

“On behalf of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, President John Dramani Mahama, I bring you warm regards from him, and he congratulates you for this achievement that you’ve made over the 40 years of service,” he said.

The minister praised former workers of the authority for laying the foundation for Ghana’s aviation industry.

“It takes the hard work that you put in from the beginning to place Ghana as one of the most preferred destinations in aviation,” he stated.

Mr Nikpe described the GCAA as one of the most prominent agencies under the Ministry of Transport and commended staff for their dedication.

“The government is working hard to expand, improve and make sure that Ghana becomes the most preferred travel destination in the West Africa sub-region,” he said.

He added that the government remained committed to supporting the authority as it continues to grow.

“As we celebrate 40 years of excellence, government is proud of you, and government will do everything possible to support you in the journey from this 40 years to another 40 years of excellence,” he assured.

The minister also revealed that the government is considering the re-establishment of a national airline.

“Ghana is thinking of establishing or re-establishing a national airline,” he announced.

“We are confident that we have men and women who continue to safeguard our skies.”

As part of the celebration, several current and former officers of the GCAA were honoured for their contributions to the aviation industry.

Among those recognised were retired Wing Commander Andy Mensah, retired Captain Joe Boakye, retired Air Commodore Kwame Manfi, Dr Abdulai Alhassan, Engineer Simon Allotey and former Director-General of the GCAA, Engineer Charles Preko.

Long service awards were also presented to staff members for their dedicated service to the authority.

Mr William Ohen received a long service award for selfless leadership spanning 30 years. Director-General Rev. Stephen Wilfred Arthur, Mercy Regina Adjetey and Perpetual Quist also received awards for 30 years of dedicated service.

Other staff members were honoured for 25, 20 and 15 years of service to the authority.

The celebration ended with the cutting of a commemorative anniversary cake to mark four decades of dedication, professionalism and service to Ghana’s aviation industry.











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