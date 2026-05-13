GCAA@40: Stakeholders discuss future of Ghana’s aviation industry

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has held a conference as part of activities marking its 40th anniversary, bringing together aviation experts, regulators, past employees, and industry stakeholders to discuss the future of Ghana’s aviation sector.

The event, held on Tuesday, May 13, at the new GCAA headquarters at the Accra International Airport, focused on improving collaboration, safety, innovation, and infrastructure within the aviation industry.

Director-General of GCAA, Rev. Stephen Wilfred Arthur, in his welcome address, said the gathering created an important platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas and strengthen partnerships across the aviation value chain.

“This gathering brings into one room a world of experience, insight, and perspectives. It offers us a rare platform to exchange ideas openly, challenge assumptions, and deepen our collective understanding of the evolving aviation landscape,” he said.

Rev. Arthur said that aviation thrives on collaboration and noted that the conference had brought together regulators, policymakers, airline operators, immigration officials, and other service providers whose contributions continue to support the growth of the sector.

“Without such partners, I don't think that our journey would have been this excellent and successful,” he stated.

He said the discussions at the conference must go beyond theory and produce practical solutions that would improve the industry.

“We should ensure that our discussions and engagements translate into actionable outcomes that benefit the entire industry. Another year, another month, another moment, we should not talk about plans and visions only, but we should come and share outcomes and deliverables,” he said.

Rev. Arthur also highlighted the need to focus on passengers and improve the travel experience.

“A modern aviation sector must be one that not only delivers efficiency and growth, but also respects and protects passenger rights and consistently improves the travel experience,” he added.

According to him, the GCAA remains committed to aligning Ghana’s aviation industry with standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), with emphasis on safety, fairness, accountability and collaboration.

He urged stakeholders to use the anniversary celebration not only to reflect on the past but also to build a resilient and innovative future for the sector.

One of the highlights of the conference was a presentation by retired Wing Commander Andy Mensah, who gave a historical account of the development of Ghana’s aviation sector and the transformation of airport infrastructure over the years.

He recalled the early days of the aviation industry when airport infrastructure was largely underdeveloped and surrounded by thick forest.

“The entire landscape of the airport was nothing but forest except for one single road,” he said.

According to him, air traffic controllers sometimes struggled to see aircraft clearly because bushes and trees obstructed visibility around the runway and taxiway areas.

“In those days, pilots had to dodge animals on the runway. You could see snakes crossing while aircraft prepared for take-off,” he recounted.

Wing Commander Mensah described how poor infrastructure, inadequate lighting systems, and limited communication equipment posed serious operational challenges at the time.

“We didn’t have proper lights. We used bush lamps and lanterns for lighting in those days,” he said.

He explained that major improvements were later introduced, including runway rehabilitation, expansion works, modern airfield lighting systems, and upgraded airport facilities.

“But today we are grateful. A lot of things have changed,” he said.

Wing Commander Mensah highlighted improvements in staff welfare, airport management and operational efficiency, saying the authority eventually moved from financial struggles to becoming one of the country’s successful state institutions.

He said that the aviation industry had earned several international recognitions over the years and produced respected leaders within Africa’s aviation community.

Despite the progress made, Wing Commander Mensah raised concerns about increasing development around airport areas, warning that unplanned construction could affect future expansion and aviation safety.

“There must be a master plan. Developments around the airport must be carefully managed,” he cautioned.

He also said the need for discussions on additional runway infrastructure at the airport to support growing passenger numbers and improve operational efficiency.

“We are missing one single runway. If anything happens on the current runway, operations become difficult,” he warned.

Speaking to the media at the sidelines of the conference, Rev. Arthur said the GCAA was focusing on innovation, human resource development, and technological advancement to strengthen Ghana’s aviation sector.

“By way of innovation, we are looking at continuous human capacity building. We are also looking at our regulatory oversight by way of compliance with global standards and international best practices,” he said.

He added that investment in modern equipment, facilities and infrastructure remained central to maintaining safety and security within the industry.

Rev. Arthur acknowledged concerns raised about airport infrastructure and traffic management around the airport enclave, saying the GCAA would continue to work closely with the Ghana Airports Company Limited, the Ghana Air Force and the Ministry of Transport to address emerging challenges.

“With regards to high-rise buildings, we are in total control because any developer who wants to put up a structure must conform to height restrictions approved by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority,” he explained.

He also called for broader stakeholder engagement on traffic congestion and transport access around the airport enclave, noting that modern aviation systems depend on efficient transport connections.

“That is why developed countries invest in railway and underground transport systems to reduce congestion around airports,” he said.

Rev. Arthur urged all aviation stakeholders, including airlines, immigration officials and customs authorities, to work together to position Ghana as a preferred aviation destination in Africa.

“We expect continuous collaboration and engagement because we cannot celebrate this milestone alone. Together, we must make Ghana the preferred aviation destination,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.